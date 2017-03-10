The penis of a eight-month-old infant was mistakenly chopped into half by his 59-year-old step-grandfather, Mr. Keke Ziworitin in Bayelsa State.

The incident reportedly occurred in the coastal community of Ondewari in the Southern Ijaw Local Government Area.

Ziworitin, it was learnt on Thursday, March 9 was reportedly carrying out circumcision on the little boy when he erroneously chopped off half of his genitals.

Some community sources said Ziworitin had been in the business of circumcision for many years.

He was said to have sent for the mother of the unnamed boy, asking her to bring him for circumcision.

But the father of the boy, Mr. Joseph Michael, claimed that his wife took the child for circumcision without informing him.

Michael said he only got information that his son’s penis had been cut off during circumcision.

He said “After cutting off my boy’s penis, he told my wife to leave the child with him for at least three weeks so that he could treat him.

‘’But my wife refused because the boy was bleeding and she rushed him to a health centre.”

It was further learnt that the little boy was later taken to the Federal Medical Centre, Yenagoa, the state capital.