The body of a blogger/writer, Abdulhakeem Bauchin Bauchi who went missing in Bauchi has been found dead a few days after.

According to his family members, Abdul whose writings centered on Human Rights, was killed by unknown persons yesterday and his body dumped on the roadside. He was schduled to have his wedding in a few weeks time.

One of his friends took to his Facebook page to mourn his death.

See His Body Below;

Graphic Photo