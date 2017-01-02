Hoodlums in the early hours of Sunday, December 25, 2016 set ablaze a woman, Mrs. Comfort Ogor Ubani and her four grand after allegedly raping the grand daughter.

The terrible attack that happened in Idumuje Ugboko a town in Aniocha North L.G.A Delta state threw the into mourning as the victims were gathered in the parlour before being soaked with petrol and then set on fire.

one of the children who tried to escape was killed by those outside and was set ablaze.

Mr. Zanna Mohammed Ibrahim, Delta State Commissioner of Police who visited the scene of the crime openly wept after seeing a grand mother of about 80 years and her four grand children roasted like a yam.

See the photo below;