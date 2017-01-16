Suspected Boko Haram terrorist bombed a mosque at the University of Maiduguri early this morning and it claimed the lives of 5 people including a University professor of Veterinary medicine, while 20 were reportedly injured.

Exams scheduled to take place at the school have also been cancelled.

According to Baba-Gana Ali, the bomb blast took place during fajr prayers (dawn prayers). He said another explosion took place at gate 5 of the school, which killed only the suicide bomber.

