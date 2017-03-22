A 61-year-old landlord, Ta0feek Hassan, was on Sunday arrested with a fresh human head and other body parts of a lady he was alleged to have murdered, at Ikoga community in Badagry area of Lagos.

Vanguard gathered that the deceased, a yet-to-be identified lady, approached Hassan, a cleric, for spiritual cleansing in Sango Otta, due to some challenges she was facing.

He was on his way to hand over the needed body parts to a cleric when he was accosted by curious people, as the bag was dripping blood. When they forcefully took the bag from him, a female head, two wrists and a heart spilled out.

They raised alarm, which alerted other residents. But for the prompt intervention of policemen from Area ‘K’ Command, Badagry, Hassan would have been lynched by a mob, who tied his hands, legs and was dragging him on the ground.

On interrogation before police arrived, Hassan disclosed that it was his second time of killing clients for the unnamed cleric for ritual purpose. According to him, “she was not my direct client. A herbalist, Baba Ronke, brought her to me on Sunday. One Alfa from Sango-Otta took her to him. He said that the woman was looking for spiritual solution. “The Alfa from Otta uses human beings for rituals. He deceived the woman to Badagry, saying he was bringing her to a senior colleague, who would perform some cleansing by the river side on her. “Immediately they dropped the woman by the riverside they left, with a promise to wait for her at the bus stop. While she was waiting, I came and did my part of the job.”

Asked how he killed her, Hassan did not state clearly how he committed the act. He only replied that “I began by asking her where she came from; she said she was from Ojodu Berger. I felt pity for her, but I could not help the situation. “I was on my way to deliver the needed parts to the Alfa at Sango-Otta when I was arrested. This is my second time of working for Baba Ronke and Alfa.” Police sources hinted that his accomplices fled when news of Hassan’s arrest went round.

Contacted, Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, Olarinde Cole-Famous, confirmed the incident, saying investigation was ongoing.

According to a resident of the area, the culprit had always been seen walking around the neighborhood holding a sack with blood dripping from it. Whenever he’s confronted and asked what’s inside the sack he tells them it’s bush meat not until yesterday when he was busted on Sunday, March 19th.

