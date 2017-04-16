A Journalist, Famous Giobaro was shot dead by unknown gunmen on Sunday, April 16 in his residence at INEC Road, Kpasia in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State.

Giobaro, until his death was a a staff of state owned Bayelsa Radio Corporation, Glory FM 97.1 Yenagoa. A witness said the gunmen stormed his apartment at about 5 a.m on Sunday, April 16, where they had stiff resistance from the late journalist who barricaded the door as they tried to forcefully gain entrance into his house.

The gunmen later shot through the door which hit him in the stomach. The assailants then bust open his kitchen door, entered his bedroom and and shot him several times before they left the area.

The Bayelsa state Police Public Relations Officer DSP Asinim Butswat who confirmed the incident however said he was yet to get full details of the incident.

The attackers did not steal anything and they did not attack other occupants of the bungalow, fueling speculations they could be assassins.

Graphic Photo