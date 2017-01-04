The National Assembly has been warned by a group of civil society organisations under the umbrella of Coalition for Good Governance and Anti-Corruption to remove Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose from office or face nationwide protest.

The group made the call at a press conference in Abuja on Tuesday, January 3 said Fayose’s removal is necessary because he has abused his office and noted that the Assembly has 14 days to do the job or face nationwide protest.

National Secretary of the coalition Audu Joseph said the group was making its call because of the several allegations of monumental corruption and criminal conduct against the Ekiti state governor.

Joseph noted that the group turned to the National Assembly because the Ekiti state assembly was compromised and none of its members would institute impeachment proceedings against the governor.

He said: “This is proof that the Ekiti State House of Assembly can no longer perform its functions and the National Assembly should consider taking over those functions to ensure that the needful is done.

“To the National Assembly, we demand that a declaration of the doctrine of necessity to waive Fayose’s immunity is non-negotiable at this point such that people enjoying immunity can be allowed to answer to criminal charges like the current situation where security funds were embezzled and millions of Nigerians including the armed forces had to pay the supreme price.”

Joseph added: “In the last quarter of 2016, details emerged of how N4.7 billion naira being part of the stolen $2.1 billion meant for arms purchase found its way into Ayo Fayose’s Zenith bank account after the money was ferried across the country in a private jet and bullion vans, according to Obanikoro’s testimony after he turned himself in to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

“Just a few days ago, on December 29, 2016 another audio surfaced of Fayose with his partner in crime, Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike, in which both men discussed without remorse, about how they compromised the December 10 legislative election re-run in Rivers state.

“Not once did either of them acknowledge the magnitude of the crime committed, which included the murder of some policemen in addition to the now habitual sabotaging of the wishes of the electorates.”