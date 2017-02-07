President Muhammadu Buhari has been called on to break his ‘discomfiting silence’ on the appointment of a substantive Chief Justice of Nigeria.

An advocacy group, Access to Justice made this call in a statement issued on Monday and that the president should be transparent as to the reasons why he takes any course of action relating to the appointment of the country’s chief judge.

“Nigerians are entitled to know why he is taking, or not taking, any line of action and assess whether the grounds and motives he asserts are legitimate, and are in the best interest of Nigeria,” said Joseph Otteh, Director, Access to Justice.

“Already, there are escalating fears and speculations that there is an ‘ethnic’ dimension to his foot-dragging in this matter. This is not good at all.”

Mr. Buhari swore in Walter Onnoghen, as acting Chief Justice of Nigeria on November 10 last year.

Mr. Onnoghen replaced Mahmud Mohammed whose tenure expired a day earlier.

An acting Chief Justice of Nigeria may not be reappointed to serve in that capacity after the expiration of three months from the time he was appointed except on the recommendation of the National Judicial Council, according to Section 231(5) of the Nigerian Constitution.

Mr. Onnoghen, 66, from Cross River State is the first southerner to come close to getting appointed as CJN in several years.