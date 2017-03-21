The Forum of Civil Society Organisations of Nigeria has threatened to shut down the Senate for rejecting the nomination of Ibrahim Magu as the substantive Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Rising from an extraordinary emergency meeting of its National Co-Coordinating Council, the forum also noted that the overwhelming majority of the senators who spearheaded the assault on Magu are under various stages of investigation for acts which verge on criminality and corruption.

The group said in a statement: ‘The Senate obviously relying on an obsolete, recycled and unsubstantiated report by the Directorate of Sate Security Services (DSS), went after the EFCC boss, who has since assumption of office taken the President Muhammadu Buhari anti-corruption campaign to the next level.

“The public lynching of a genuinely motivated public officer who has given his all to cleansing the Nigerian augean stables to effectuate in a more stable polity is tantamount to an attack on the person and personality of the occupant of the high office of the president of the republic.

“The misguided and ill-motivated diversionary attacks against the presidency must stop given that the three coordinate organs of government taken together, constitute one integral system.

“We strongly advice that the APC federal administration must avoid the path of self-destruction. We ask that the distinguished presiding officer of the Senate should ensure that the right thing is done.”

The statement signed by the group’s chairman Comrade Friday Maduka stated that Magu deserves visionary treatment and not rejection.

The group threatened to shut down the Senate on Thursday, March 23 and remain there indifinitely until Magu is confirmed.

“We shall without further recourse to the Senate, mobilize the teeming millions of Nigerians from across the social strata of society to shut down the Senate which should be the Peoples’ Senate and not one which is beholden to parochial self- serving interests.

“On the pain of repetition we seriously warn that if our well informed plea is not taken seriously, we shall be marching on the National Assembly on the March 23 and we shall remain there indefinitely until justice is manifestly seen to be done,” the group warned.