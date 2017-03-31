A group known as the National Assembly, Stand up for Nigeria (SUN) says it is set to reclaim the Senate from Bukola Saraki and his supporters and return it back to the people of Nigeria.

The group insists that the Senate carry out screening of RECs as it is their constitutional role that must be carried out while adding that it has scheduled 3 days rally at the Freedom Park in Lagos or Unity Fountain, Abuja next week has called for the immediate removal of Senate President Bukola Saraki.

The group which is up of over 99 Civil Society Organizations, 70 freelance activists and 100 Non governmental organization (NGOs), made the call in a statement signed by the national president, Sunday Attah in Abuja, Vanguard reports.

Attah said the group is aimed at reclaiming the Senate from Saraki and his supporters to return it back to the people of Nigeria. The group condemned the suspension of Senator Ali Ndume and insisted that the Senate carry out screening of RECs as it is their constitutional role that must be carried out. The group’s national president said they had scheduled 3 days rally at the Freedom Park in Lagos or Unity Fountain, Abuja next week.