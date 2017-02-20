Manchester City manager, Pep Guardiola has expressed uncertainty over the injury of Gabriel Jesus even though he remains confident the Brazilian’s’ injury will not rob Manchester City of their momentum.

City’s have found greater consistency in recent weeks with new signing Jesus at the heart of their improved form.

But the impressive 19-year-old, who has scored three goals in five appearances, now faces up to three months out after breaking his foot in Monday’s Premier League victory at Bournemouth.

Manager Guardiola said: “We played Tottenham without Gabriel and we played really good against one of the best teams in the Premier League. We did very good things with Gabriel but also without him.

“So I am sad and also I am sad for him. Like (Ilkay) Gundogan, we miss them a lot, it’s tough for them.

"So I am sad and also I am sad for him. Like (Ilkay) Gundogan, we miss them a lot, it's tough for them.

"But we had seven strikers, we are going to use another one and of course Sergio (Aguero) will be so important for us."

Jesus is now in Barcelona having been operated on by renowned surgeon Dr Ramon Cugat.

There is a possibility the youngster could be back in action before the end of the season but Guardiola admits he is unsure.

He said: “He comes back when he is fit, I don’t know, at the end of the season or next season. People say between two and three months