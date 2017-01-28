A Catholic Priest in-charge of St. Patricks Catholic Church, Eku in Ethiope East Local Government of Delta State, Reverend Father Joseph Oghenekeve Ojakorotu was reportedly abducted by gunmen.

He was allegedly abducted along the Sapele-Eku road in Sapele Local Government Area while returning from a journey to Eku on Friday.

Sources also confirmed to PUNCH on Saturday that the abductors have contacted some parishioners demanding N10 million before he could be released.

A parishioner said the catholic priest was waylaid at a bad portion along the road by a group of arms-wielding young men who immediately dragged him from his car into the bush.

The section of the road had been known to be notorious for kidnapping and robbery activities owing to the failed portion of the road, the source added.

The source added, “The kidnappers are demanding a N10 million ransom for his release. He was whisked away from his vehicle yesterday (Friday).The kidnappers allegedly established contact with some of the parishioners insisting the N10m must be paid before he will be released.”

The spokesman of the Delta State Police Command, DSP Andrew Aniamaka, confirmed the abduction when contacted on telephone on Saturday, stressing that the command was already making effort to release the cleric unhurt.

Aniamaka said, “I can assure you that we shall not let these criminals succeed in the state. We have already dispatched our operatives to the area to ensure that the Catholic Father is rescued unhurt. We shall surely also arrest the perpetrators to face the law. Crime doesn’t thrive in Delta.”