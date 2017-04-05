Some gunmen wearing police uniform on Monday, April 4 abducted a member of the National Youth Service Corps, Becky Godfrey, and three other travellers, PUNCH reports.

The victims were reportedly on a bus travelling to Bayelsa State when the kidnappers lay in ambush for them on Okene-Auchi Road.

It was learnt that Becky, who is serving in the Sagbama Local Government Area of Bayelsa State, was travelling back to her place of primary assignment to sign a clearance form for her monthly allowance when the incident happened.

One of the assailants, who was in a police uniform, had flagged down the bus. As the driver stopped, other members of the gang came out of a bush and seized the corps member.

They were said to have picked three other passengers, while other occupants, including the driver, were freed before the gunmen disappeared into the bush with their victims.

It was gathered that the driver reported the incident at the Okene Police Division.

A few hours after the abduction, the assailants contacted Becky’s father, Braima Godfrey, on the phone, and demanded N5m in ransom.

Braima, said efforts to negotiate with the kidnappers were futile, adding that the police eventually rescued Becky and other victims around 12pm on Tuesday.

The Kogi State Police Public Relations Officer, William Aya, said two persons were arrested and had been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department.

He said, “The Area Commander led a team to the bush and rescued the four victims. One of them is a corps member. We were able to arrest two suspects and efforts are ongoing to arrest fleeing members of the gang.”