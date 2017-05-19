The Otobie and Ererekri communities in Bonny Islan of Rivers State were on Wednesday morning, May 17 invaded by unidentified gunmen who shot dead four persons, leaving another in a critical condition.

The invasion which reportedly started at about 2 am and lasted till 5 am, led to big pandemonium as residents of the community scampered to safety.

Among those shot dead was Elder Macaulay Pepple, the 76-year-old father of Larry Pepple, the Director-General Rivers State Sustainable Development Agency, RSSDA.

Pepple, who was former Chief Security Officer to Dr Peter Odili, ex-governor of Rivers State, confirmed the killing of his father to journalists in Port Harcourt, adding that his remains has been deposited at the mortuary.

Names of the three other victims include Kobiri Godspower, 25, Emilia God’spower, 15, Adolphus Hitler Pepple, 73

The Chairman of Caretaker Committee of Bonny Local Government, Simeon Hart, who also confirmed the incident appealed to residents of the affected communities to be calm as security operatives have been deployed to the area to fish out the perpetrators of the dastardly act.