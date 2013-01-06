Gunmen numbering about 30, on Saturday, stormed three villages in Birnin Magaji Local government Area of Zamfara State killing seven people, while 50 others were seriously injured.

Investigations revealed that the armed bandits invaded Makera, Akuzo and Usu villages of Kiyawa District in Birnin Magaji in the early hours of yesterday.

Findings revealed that four people were killed in Makera village, with residents identifying them as Nura Daiyabu, Shugaba Na Mariya, Ibrahim Danmande and Mamman Labbbo, while three people were killed in Akuzo and one in Usu villages.

Eyewitness told said that the gunmen invaded the villages with sophisticated weapons and began shooting at sight which resulted in the death of the seven people.

When contacted, the state’s Commissioner for Information, Alhaji Ibrahim Mohammed Birninmagaji described the killing as inhuman and called on the police and security agencies to clamp down on the perpetrators of the dastardly act.

Commenting on the incident, the Commissioner of Police, Mr Akila Usman Gwary said the recent killing was a reprisal one as just last week some vigilance members had killed about seven armed robbers in the area.

He disclosed that his command has already deployed armed policemen and plain-clothed police officers to the trouble spots with the viewing to arresting the situation.