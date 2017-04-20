A 35-year-old man, Bobby Usiobaifo was attacked and killed by unidentified gunmen during his father’s burial ceremony, on Saturday night, April 17 in Benin, Edo.

It was gathered that late Bobby was shot dead shortly after performing the social dance of the burial ceremony of Late Pa. Abel Usiobaifo.

He was eating outside with some of his friends when the gunmen arrived and killed him.

According to his elder brother, he heard several gun shots and when he looked through the window, he saw the gunmen and went into hiding but later raised alarm after seeing the lifeless body of Bobby.