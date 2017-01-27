Unknown gunmen have shot one of the lawyers that appeared before the Commission of Inquiry set up by the Akwa Ibom State Government to probe the collapse of the Reigners Bible Church building on December 10, 2016 in Uyo.

The lawyer, Obong Ini Ekpo, defended the Reigners Bible Church and the General Overseer of the Church, Akan Weeks, at the commission of inquiry.

The attack on Ekpo who was a lead lawyer to Weeks came barely a week after members of the panel concluded receiving evidence on the collapse building from witnesses.

THISDAY gather that Ekpo was shot in his house at about 2.30 am yesterday after the gunmen succeeded to gain entry into his building in Uyo, the state capital.

Ekpo was shot by the yet to be identified gunmen on his two legs.

Family sources said the lawyer was accused by the gunmen of wrongful or negatively representing his clients at the probe panel with intention to discharge him blame.

Ekpo was one of the vocal lawyers at the commission of Inquiry is presently being admitted at an undisclosed clinic in the state capital over the gun shot injuries.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Cordelia Nwawe, confirmed the report, saying investigation into the case was ongoing.