Nigerian comic actor, Hafiz Oyetoro is also popularly known as Saka. The MTN ambassador in a recent interview with Punch.ng stated that his biggest triumph in the past year was his ability to overcome temptation from some of his numerous female admirers.

He said:

“If you are a celebrity, women will always come to you. Most of the time, their intention is to seduce you. Well, in 2016, some of them tried to seduce me and to make me do certain things that I had sworn never to do when I got married. But, I thank God that I was able to resist them. It was not by my power; God gave me the grace to resist them,”

He almost swore that he had never had an extra-marital affair since he got married. “Why should I? My wife is young and very pretty. Besides, it is not in my character to be chasing women around,” he said.

The actor who also lectures at the Adeniran Ogunsanya College of Education, Ijanikin, Lagos was asked how he has managed to combine teaching with acting, he explained,

“Most producers consider my position as a lecturer in a tertiary institution before giving me a role to play in a movie. Then they work round my schedule. The fact that I teach theatre arts, which involves a lot of practical work, also gives me an advantage. I practise what I teach and I am not exactly an extrovert. I am so busy that I don’t have a social life any longer.”