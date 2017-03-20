The Nigerian Senate and the Nigeria Customs Service Comptroller-General, Col. Hameed Ali (rtd) have been engaged in a battle of supremacy for some time now over the latter’s decision to appear before the former in multi to explain Customs policy to car owners and dealers nationwide to pay duties on their vehicles between March 13 and April 12, 2019, or risk having their cars impounded.

The showdown between the two got to a head last Thursday, March 16 when he was sent away by the lawmakers and ordered to return this Wednesday, 22 in the official uniform.

Hameed Ali’s reluctance to wear uniform because he was a former military man has undoubtedly divided Nigerians who believe his reason for not wearing uniform is not tenable while others think the Senate should focus on other things instead of focusing on such a ‘trivial’ matter.

Legal practitioners have had their say in the matter, adding that the constitution does not make it necessary for Hameed Ali to wear uniform.

Below are some facts about the man who looks to be giving the lawmakers a run for their money;

1.) Hammed Ibrahim Ali who hails from Bauchi State was born January 15, 1955 and holds Bachelors and Masters Degrees in Criminology.

2.) He served as Kaduna State Military Administrator from August 1996 to August 1998 during the military regime of General Sani Abacha.

3.) The Customs boss retired from the army unceremoniously during Olusegun Obasanjo’s presidency.

4.) After his unceremonious retirement, Colonel Ali who is of steely character suitable for incorruptible values became Secretary of the Arewa Consultative Forum, a northerm lobbying group, and a supporter of Major General Muhammadu Buhari in his bid to run for president.

5.) He was in charge of the management of Buhari’s campaign funds and the Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari before being appointed as the Comptroller-General, Nigerian Customs Service.

6.) He is married to one wife and has 4 children.