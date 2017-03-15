The Nigeria Customs Service Comptroller-General, Col. Hameed Ali (rtd) has droped his earlier plan not to appear before the senate

PUNCH gathered through a reliable source close to the leadership of the Senate on Tuesday, March 14 that Ali was advised to honour the Senate invitation in order to avert a clash between the Legislature and the Executive.

Ali had told the Senate, in a letter, that he would not appear before the lawmakers on Wednesday (today) as his summons to the chamber coincided with the routine management meeting of the NCS.

The Customs boss requested the upper chamber of the National Assembly to fix another date for his appearance.

Ali’s letter, which was signed by an Assistant Comptroller General, Azarema Abdulkadir, was read to lawmakers at the plenary on Tuesday.

The Senate had, on Thursday, asked the Customs boss to appear before it “unfailingly” on Wednesday, stating that Ali would not be admitted into the chamber if he failed to appear in the uniform of the service showing his rank as the DG.

A source added that the Customs boss was advised by the Special Adviser to the President on National Assembly Matters, Senate, Ita Enang, to meet with Senate President Bukola Saraki ahead of his appearance before the Senate on Wednesday (today).

On Tuesday evening, Ali arrived at the National Assembly complex at 5.30pm.

He first had a short meeting with the Majority Leader, Senator Ahmad Lawan, before moving to Saraki’s office, where they had a closed-door meeting.

Security operatives shielded the Customs boss from journalists when he was approached for comments after the meeting.

He left the National Assembly at 6.45pm.

The letter was dated March 14, 2017, and was delivered to Saraki after the plenary.

According to the source, the Customs DG disregarded his first letter to the Senate, in which he informed the Senate of his intention not to appear before the lawmakers on Wednesday.

“He wrote a second letter after the Presidency’s intervention.

‘‘There are more chances now that he will answer the Senate’s summons tomorrow. People are now seeking soft landing for him,” the source said.

Unlike the first letter which was signed by an Assistant Comptroller General, Ali personally signed the second letter.