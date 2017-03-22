As the dust begin to settle in Sabo Community, located in the ancient town of Ile-Ife, Osun State, the community where an inter ethnic clash between Yorubas and Hausas took place, residents have continued counting their losses.

It was reported that the lingering crisis between the factions of National Union of Road Transport Workers, (NURTW), Abuja Branch and the Hausa people prolonged the clash.

Following the attacks, former Governor of Kano State, Sen. Rabiu Kwankwaso with Osun State Governor, Rauf Aregbesola in company visited Ile-Ife for on-the-spot assessment of the crisis.

To set the record straight, below is the sequence of events that rocked the ancient town 15 years after Modakeke war;

1.) An argument ensued between a Yoruba woman called Kubura and a Hausa man when the latter forcefully attempted to keep his luggage in her shop at Sabo Market, but the woman refused and her refusal got rewarded with a slap.

2.) The Yoruba youths obviously angered by the action, reportedly descended on him for laying his hands on a woman, beat him to stupor and locked him up in the shop.

3.) Seeing the attack on one of their own, the Hausa people around, retailiated, hence escalating to fight to orgy of violence marked by killings and destruction of lives and properties.

4.) The leader of Hausa community in Ile Ife, the Seriki Hausa, Alhaji Mahmud Muhammed invited the police when the crisis degenerated, with a combined team of heavily armed soldiers and operatives of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) drafted to maintain peace, but the devastation continued unabated, leaving several casualties before nomalcy was finally restored.

5.) With a view to ensuring peace and security of lives and property, the Osun State Government immediately imposed a two-day curfew on Thursday, March 9 from 6.00pm to 7.00 am and was to be in force till Friday, March 10.

6.) Governor Rauf Aregbesola while addressing people at the palace of the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi after visiting the scene of the incident to assess the magnitude expressed deep regrets over the incident before the Ooni called for a one minute silence for those who lost their lives in the fracas and for sustainable peace in the town and the entire country.

7.) Hausas in their hundreds with their children, bag and baggage as well as several other personal effects still fled the town for fear of further attacks by the Yorubas.

8.) However, Hausa leader, Alhaji Buhari Halum disclosed that Governor Rauf Aregbesola had made a donation of 5 million naira and 14 bags of rice to the victims and that some kind-hearted indigenes have been assisting them in various ways.

9.) On March 10, aggrieved people trooped to the Sabo Central Mosque to observe the Friday prayers with “Ife Has Finished Us” inscription conspicuously pasted in front of the mosque.”

10.) The Police on Monday, March 20 revealed that 46 people lost their lives, 96 injured while 20 suspects linked to the clash were paraded before Journalists.

However, economic activities have gradually picked up in the other parts of the town, with people going about their normal businesses.