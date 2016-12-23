The Minister of Health, Professor Isaac Adewole has reacted to the reports of plastic rice in circulation in a series of tweets. His reaction is coming on the back of the seizure of bags of plastic rice shipped into the country by some individuals.

Officers of the Nigeria Customs Service this week seized the bags of plastic rice and the Health Minister has said there is no evidence backing this claim that some tests carried out by him in the Ministry shows that the rice are not plastic as was earlier speculated.

