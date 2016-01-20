IceprinceMaima

The story of rapper Ice Price’s girlfriend cheating on him with an Abuja based married man has gone viral.

It started when Ice Prince’s girlfriend, Maima Nkewa shared a photo of them together. Someone then left a comment on the post accusing her of dating some married man named Akin in Abuja.

Someone later released photos to prove that Akin and Maima had been together recently while she was dating Ice Prince

Ice Prince came out on Twitter today to defend his girlfriend, Maima, claiming she is innocent and is being made to look bad deliberately.

Following his tweets some people are calling him “a defender” with some really hilarious comments