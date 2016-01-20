The story of rapper Ice Price’s girlfriend cheating on him with an Abuja based married man has gone viral.

It started when Ice Prince’s girlfriend, Maima Nkewa shared a photo of them together. Someone then left a comment on the post accusing her of dating some married man named Akin in Abuja.

Someone later released photos to prove that Akin and Maima had been together recently while she was dating Ice Prince

Ice Prince came out on Twitter today to defend his girlfriend, Maima, claiming she is innocent and is being made to look bad deliberately.

Following his tweets some people are calling him “a defender” with some really hilarious comments

Akin the real Yoruba demon. Ice Prince should leave defending for Terry. — Femi (@fxmi_) January 19, 2016

“you were singing Dangote is my guy, Babangida is my guy, you didn’t go and ask your girl who is her guy.” 😭😭😭 — Sandman (@utomisphere) January 19, 2016

RT for ICE PRINCE fav for THIAGO SILVA ( for best Defender) pic.twitter.com/odMC4NHOJR — call me MAMA BA ! (@swit_banana) January 19, 2016

Another Yoruba demon will be somewhere trying to console Maima from all these Ice Prince/Akin wahala — Ebuka Akara (@ebuka_akara) January 19, 2016

Ice Prince’s girl cheated on him? And he’s defending her? I will just assume this is a marketing strategy, nice one Ice, nice one. 👏👏👏👏 — Isima Odeh (@IsimaOdeh) January 19, 2016

The guy sleeping with your girl is on your TL and looking at you trolling ice prince like pic.twitter.com/KERPnGH3RO — Ugo (@kkdonjay) January 19, 2016

Ice Prince is that defender Van Gaal has been searching for ☺️ — SPΣRMβΣΠDΣR (@jayberete) January 19, 2016

See this one carrying Ice Prince’s ish on her head.. Your BF just ordered vals gift from me for another geh. 🌚🌚🌚🌚🌚 — ɓʆѵƘ (@Blvkchick) January 19, 2016

At least nobody is claiming street here. For the first time. Ice prince – fresh The man – fresh Maima – fresh — DAFLOW (@DaflowNG) January 19, 2016

The dude is married? Yes Does she know? Yes Did he kidnap her on the trip? No But he’s the evil one… Ice Prince needs to sleep. — Igbo Angel (@SlimDandyMUFC) January 19, 2016

We should all pray for a man like Ice Prince o. Even if he physically sees another man on top of his girl he’ll say the man fell inside her. — Pepisko D. Pepeye (@MissIgho) January 19, 2016

Ice Prince be tweeting like me in 2013 😂 Oga take your heartbreak and move. Acceptance is the first step to recovery bro 😭 — Gabriel Esu (@GabEsu) January 19, 2016

Ice prince probably locked himself inside the toilet and M.I is knocking like Panshak, please open de door for ya bredda — ais (@BabaOloriokoBB) January 19, 2016

If they can cheat on Ice Prince who is well-known and renowned Celebrity. Which hope do we have again? Lord save your sons. — Isima Odeh (@IsimaOdeh) January 19, 2016