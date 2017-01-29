The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has seized two helicopters and 23 consignments of accessories illegally imported into the country.

Dan Ugo, a deputy comptroller-general of customs, told reporters on Friday that the two helicopters and accessories, valued at N9.7 billion, were impounded at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport.

“The consignment was detained at SAHCOL cargo shed. Upon examination, the consignment was found to contain two civil models of Bell Helicopters 412 EP, with serial numbers 36608 and 36606,” he said.

“The consignment also contains 23 packages of accessories, weighing 11,475kg.”

He said the two helicopters and other accessories were seized because the importer could not provide end user certificate from the office of the national security adviser (NSA).

Ugo said the importer had contravened section 36 (2) of customs and excise management Act (CEMA), Law of Nigeria, 2004.

According to him, the consignment, which was impounded on November 7, 2016, had a duty paid value of N9, 757,135,240.86.

Investigations, however, revealed that the two Bell Helicopters were imported by Rivers State Government in the twilight of the Amaechi Administration.

But, industry sources hinted that the transactions may not have been documented, forcing the current administration to concede that the choppers be handed over to the Nigerian Air Force.

In a telephone interview, an official of SAHCOL said he could confirm if the choppers were imported by Rivers State Government.

Allanah said Customs reserves the right to seize any aircraft or imported item if the importer fails to show up for clearance and payment of necessary duty on the consignment.

