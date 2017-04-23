A 34-year-old herbalist, Saheed Adekunle has been arrested by men of the Osun State Police Command for allegedly killing a vulcaniser.

He was alleged to have killed Oderinde Sunday after collecting the sum of N400,000 from him for ritual money making.

The deceased was said to have approached Adekunle for rituals that would enable him to become wealthy and the herbalist had billed him the sum of N4000,000, for the services, which he paid.

He who paid the herbalist the money since January, had waited till March without experiencing any sign of prosperity.

Against this backdrop, the deceased sought for a refund of the money he paid.

However, Adekunle reneged on his promise, which resulted in a fight between him and the deceased.

Adekunle, in the ensuing fight allegedly picked up a big stone while the deceased smashed the deceased on his head.

Not done with his bleeding client, the suspect was said to have taken a cable, with which he strangled Sunday to death.

On noticing that Sunday was dead, the suspect was said to have put his remains in a big bag and dumped it on Ibokun Road at OSBC area of the town.