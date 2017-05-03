Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) director, James Comey and Russia’s president, Vladimir Putin have been blamed by Hillary Clinton for her defeat to Donald Trump in last year’s White House race.

The former Democrat nominee who disclosed this while speaking at a charity luncheon in New York, said she took “absolute personal responsibility” for a series of campaign blunders that contributed to her loss to Donald Trump.

But she pointed a finger at Russian hacking and interference and at the Federal Bureau of Investigation director, who revealed just before the November 8 election he was re-opening a probe into Clinton’s use of a personal email server while serving as secretary of state.

“I was on the way to winning until a combination of Jim Comey’s letter on October 28th and Russian WikiLeaks raised doubts in the minds of people who were inclined to vote for me, but got scared off,” Clinton said.

“If the election had been on October 27, I’d be your president.”

In January the US intelligence community announced it had concluded Russia interfered in the election — and that Putin himself ordered a campaign to undermine the US democratic process and harm Clinton’s electability in order to help Trump win.

Clinton described the Russian president as someone who was “not a member of my fan club.”

“He certainly interfered in our election and it was clear he hurt me and helped my opponent,” she said.

Clinton pointed to the release of an old video tape on October 7 on which Trump is heard crudely discussing groping women, and how “within an hour or two” of the tapes’ release, the Russian theft of Clinton staffers’ emails was made public on WikiLeaks.

“What a coincidence. You just can’t make this stuff up,” she said.

“The reason why I believe we lost were the intervening events in the last 10 days,” she said.