A video purporting to show the executions of two alleged spies has been released by Islamist group Boko Haram.

One of the men is made to make a full confession, explaining his ‘crimes’ to the camera, before they pair are beheaded and their bodies shown to the camera.

The gruesome execution video echoes those posted by ISIS and is the second released by Boko Haram.

Scroll down for video

The video, called ‘Harvest of Spies’, was posted Monday on Twitter by Boko Haram, the SITE intelligence group said today.

It starts by showing a man kneeling in the foreground with a group of Boko Haram fighters approaching him holding a flag used by militant Islamist groups.

In a theatrical display previously seen in the execution videos released by ISIS, the men line up behind the victim.

The video then cuts to show two men, identified as Dawoud Muhammad and Muhammad Awlu, led by Boko Haram fighters before being made to kneel.

One Boko Haram fighter, whose face has been blurred by the militant group, stands behind Dawoud Muhammad, holding a large knife.

Spy: One of the victims is made to confess his ‘crimes’ to the camera before the two are beheaded

Horror: After one of the men has spoken of how they have spied on Boko Haram on behalf of the local police force, the pair are beheaded by militant fighters Mr Muhammad tells the camera that he is a farmer from Baga, northern Nigeria, and is then made to answer a series of questions at knifepoint. Mr Muhammad reveals that hat he had been approached by a police officer who offered him money in exchange for infiltrating Boko Haram.

‘We went to see a man from Mijka and a police officer that was with him. The officer gave me 5,000 Naira, ‘ Mr Muhammad tells the camera.

Mr Muhammad is made to confess that their mission has been to spy on the ‘residents who live here’ i.e. Boko Haram, and in exchange for spying, the police officers had promised him that he would ‘become rich and will never go back to be a farmer again’.

Watch the video below:

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=glR7MeHURnM