A video purporting to show the executions of two alleged spies has been released by Islamist group Boko Haram.
One of the men is made to make a full confession, explaining his ‘crimes’ to the camera, before they pair are beheaded and their bodies shown to the camera.
The gruesome execution video echoes those posted by ISIS and is the second released by Boko Haram.
Scroll down for video
It starts by showing a man kneeling in the foreground with a group of Boko Haram fighters approaching him holding a flag used by militant Islamist groups.
In a theatrical display previously seen in the execution videos released by ISIS, the men line up behind the victim.
The video then cuts to show two men, identified as Dawoud Muhammad and Muhammad Awlu, led by Boko Haram fighters before being made to kneel.
One Boko Haram fighter, whose face has been blurred by the militant group, stands behind Dawoud Muhammad, holding a large knife.
‘We went to see a man from Mijka and a police officer that was with him. The officer gave me 5,000 Naira, ‘ Mr Muhammad tells the camera.
Mr Muhammad is made to confess that their mission has been to spy on the ‘residents who live here’ i.e. Boko Haram, and in exchange for spying, the police officers had promised him that he would ‘become rich and will never go back to be a farmer again’.
Watch the video below:
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=glR7MeHURnM
21 on “Horror! Boko Haram Behead Two In New Video (PHOTOS & VIDEO)”
hw wicked can men be beheading ur felow man we need d hand of God in Nigeria
1 thousand days with human being is 1 day with God,his daley is not denounced.Pray and watcb
The Almighty God will surely arise for Nigeria
APC accused PDP of training and preparing an ‘Abubakar shekau’ to show to Nigerians. Seriously, it’s only desperate people that makes such statements, they were campaigning with insecurity, now it’s being rooted out gradually instead of complimenting the efforts of our Heroes in the armed forces, they are back again with propaganda aimed at confusing illiterates and retards because it’s only a retarded illiterate that will believe that the government has a hand in the boko haram menace. APC please if PDP brings out a fake Shekau as alleged by you guys, you should be glad and actually present us with the real Shekau. Am beginning to think APC knows more than they are. President Goodluck administration has made tireless effort. VOTE President Goodluck Jonathan for second term. #goodluck4president
Lord ur pple nid ur mercy
The king of kings is not sleeping he ll surely arise and fight for his children in this country !
God arise and let our enemies be scattered and put to shame.
peace,love rain in Nigeria
weeds ave bin allowed to grow wit d good plants,but God is kumin soon to uproot d’weed.just a Mata of gym.Jesus is Lord
It will soon be history with their wickedness as God will surely disgrace them soon. The time has come. God hear your children’s cry please.
he who kills by the sword will surely die by the sword,they will never go unpunished.
God wil surely intervent for his children ease
l pray to God Almighty that may His never failing promise, satisfy our hope
The evil dat men do lives with dem
May God help d ZOO people, b4 dey wl b finishd by their bros. B/H, Amen.
why cant the police use one of their one than an helpless farmer they dont want to lose one of their highway tax collectors, rubbish.
THE STONE THAT THE BUILDERS REJECTED HAS BECOME THE CORNERSTONE
I AM THE WAY, AND THE TRUTH AND THE LIFE SAYS THE LORD NO ONE COME TO THE FATHER BUT BY ME
may GOD HAVE MERCY AMEN
We can defeat them
