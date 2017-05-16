Nollywood ‘bad boy’, Jim Iyke, took to Instagram to disclose how angry he was getting home to find the women in his house watching Zeeworld instead of cooking.

He went further to disclose that even his Driver and P.A who had complained about hunger, joined the ladies in watching the program.

Jim Iyke who said he had to write the post on Instagram since his sisters are not on the social media platform, he has resorted to sabotaging his home cable. He also disclosed that he is looking for the right man for the Job.

He wrote:

Got home to meet the women of my household transfixed on Z World and then Telemundo. An in-depth assessment of their obsession was very disturbing. Bruh!! They all looked like zombies; crying, loudly gesticulating and consoling eachother as they watched mouth agape and eyes wide. As if their open mouth and eyes aids in assimilating every detail and scene. Even my ol’ ass driver and PA who hitherto, complained about hunger joined much to my disdain. I know we hv multi viewing mediums at home but I can’t stand the fact all civil activities halt when these channels come on. Even breathing grinds to a slow laborious motion! I was even threatened by the small one that certain privileges I enjoy will cease if I interfere. No wahala, I hv a pending trip in a few days.

Time to sabotage my home cable. But it can’t be linked back to me guys. Thank God my sisters are not on IG. This has to be done discretely by a PRO when I’m out of the country. I need plausible deniability. Abeg who can send me the num of a Black OP cableman? Slide in my dm pls. If you care about my sanity help a brother out. I need to return to a sane home. Dont worry, they will get over their depression. We ‘re helping them become more productive. The hours spent on these nonsense per week can finish 2 masters courses. Help me biko. Ok there will be rewards.

Guys can y’all relate?

#ZWorldMadness #TelemundoDisease #GonCureThemAllSoon #MyBeAfraidSmile #YesMyHeartless #GlsdysFam #Harvpapa #CuringZMadnessChronicles 🤣🤣😎😈

Here’s his post on Instagram: