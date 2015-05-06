

The Lagos State House of Assembly has resolved that it a punishable offence for any residents of Lagos state who refuse to use pedestrian bridges. The resolution came into being during the plenary session on Tuesday, May 5.

Rotimi Olowo, the lawmaker representing Somolu Constituency 2, had informed members of the Assembly that many deaths could be avoided on the expressways in the state, only if residents would utilize the pedestrian bridges. He noted that many of the incidences happened where there were pedestrian bridges, describing the situation as pathetic and intolerable

He said: “But despite the huge amount committed by the government to provide this infrastructure in the area, a lot of people still defy the use of the pedestrian bridge provided by government.”

“Therefore, this Assembly needs to encourage strict compliance to the use of the pedestrian bridges by the residents. The Ministry of Information needs to embark on public enlightenment campaigns to re-orientate the populace on the safety of using the bridges.”

Moreover, Olowo advised that stringent measures, not necessarily fines, should be imposed. Some of the measures include delaying offenders caught for hours, while others could be subjected to cleaning of drains to serve as impediment.