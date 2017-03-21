The prolonged detention of the leader of the Independent People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu by the Federal Government has continued to attract controversy as a lawmaker representing Orumba North/Orumba South Federal Constituency of Anambra State at the House of Representatives, Sopuluchukwu Ezeonwuka, on Monday lashed out at the government.

Addressing journalists at Governor’s Lodge, Amawbia, Awka, the Anambra State capital, the federal lawmaker stressed that government had no moral justification to continue holding Kanu in detention.

Ezeonwuka lamented that it was unfortunate that the rule of law was not guiding Nigeria’s principles of democracy as it should.

The lawmaker said, “Not allowing the rule of law to guide Nigeria’s principles of democracy does not speak well for democracy itself, let alone the government of the federation and even the judiciary itself which allowed its order to release Kanu unconditionally to be trampled upon and swept under the carpet.”

This is coming at a time when Justice Binta Nyako of an Abuja Federal High Court, had held that witnesses testifying against the IPOB leader will either give their testimonies behind the screen or on mask.

Justice Nyako also fixed March 24, for ruling on Kanu’s bail application.

Similarly, the Justice Nyako-led court had in March squashed six of the 11 counts charges the Federal Government levelled against the IPOB leader.