A member of the House of Representatives representing Mashi/Dutsi Federal Constituency of Katsina State, Mr. Bello Sani, is dead. He passed away on Wednesday, February 15 at the age of 51.

Sani who is survived by a wife and children had in 2016 survived an ordeal in the hands of his kidnappers in Birnin Gwari Local Government of Kaduna State.

The Speaker of the House, Mr. Yakubu Dogara, on Wednesday in Abuja described the lawmaker’s death as shocking.

“Our late colleague was humane, principled and a cosmopolitan, who interacted freely with all members.

“Our heartfelt condolences go to his immediate family, government and the people of Katsina State and his colleagues and the government and people of Nigeria.

“We pray God to give all of us the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss,” a statement by his media aide, Mr. Turaki Hassan, quoted Dogara as saying.

A former member of the Katsina State House of Assembly, Sani joined the House of Representatives in 2011.