Muhammed Kazaure Gudaji who represents the Kazaure/Roni/Gwiwa/Yankwashi Federal Constituency of Jigawa State in the House of Representatives has observed that the Coca cola drinks in Nigeria were made with borehole water.

Kazaure who was elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress made this known while speaking before the House of Reps. on Wednesday, March 22.

Kazaure said, “Mr. Speaker, this is a very serious issue about Coca cola, Fanta and others.

“Quite alright, I am with the minority leader and whatever minority says is true.

“Yesterday, I was driving from Kaduna and I buy Coke. The type of Coke I see in this country is totally different from the Coke I buy in Niger Republic last week.

“Unfortunately when you go to bordering Katsina State to buy Coke, Fanta or sprit, you will see difference. Maybe they use those borehole water and some chemical and allow people to consume.

“That was what I observed because seriously when you taste the coke, sometimes you’ll taste only water and gas with little sugar and when you taste another one, you will taste something like borehole water.

“So Mr. Speaker, seriously, it is the responsibility of agencies like NAFDAC and standard organizations to make sure they have a serious committee on the production of these drinks…”

His observation is coming after the Federal Government, said the Nigerian Bottling Company, NBC, did not breach the standards of production in Nigeria.

It affirmed that Fanta and Sprite were safe for consumption.

Watch Video Below;