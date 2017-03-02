A member of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Ayo Yusuf, on Thursday, March 2 declared that if President Muhammadu Buhari is sick then Nigeria is sick.

Yusuf representing Ijumu/Kabba-Bunu Federal Constituency of Kogi State made the declaration during a prayer session for the quick recovery of the President.

The Prayer session whicch lasted about two hours was attended by seven members of the House and was presided over Yusuf.

Speaking, Yusuf said “when the president is sick, Nigeria is sick. Praying for the leaders is Biblical in His commandment.”

Buhari, who is yet to return from his trip, recently sent a letter to the National Assembly informing of his decision to extend his stay to enable him receive medical results.

Last week Tuesday, the President through his media aide, Femi Adesina, revealed that series of medical check-ups he carried out in the cause of his vacation had necessitated his prolonged stay in London.