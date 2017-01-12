A ‘detailed’ public hearing on the activities of the Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria (FRCN) has been ordered by the House of Representatives.

This is not unconnected to the Council’s decision to fix the tenure of the leadership of religious organisations and which has prompted the retirement of Pastor Adeboye of the Redeemed Christian Church of God as the General Overseer in-charge of Nigeria.

The House passed the resolution on Wednesday in Abuja at a session which was presided over by the Speaker, Mr. Yakubu Dogara.

It came after members debated and endorsed a motion moved by the Minority Leader of the House, Mr. Leo Ogor.

Lawmakers also clarified that no agency of the Federal Government was empowered by any law passed by the National Assembly to determine how many years a religious leader should serve in office.

They noted that the FRC Act 2011 did not make provision for the tenure of office of religious bodies or non-profit organisations.

While leading the debate, Ogor said he was amazed where the FRC got its powers.

He added that while the agency might have delegated legislative powers, being a product of the National Assembly, any legislation or code it formulated should have been mandatorily approved by the same National Assembly before it could be applied.

In the extant case of the controversial Good Governance Code formulated by the FRC for non-profit organisations, the lawmaker stated that the National Assembly had no knowledge of it.

The motion stated, “The House is concerned that the Governance Code, formulated by the Council, as it relates to heads of non-profit making organisations, is a clear usurpation of the powers of the National Assembly as stipulated in Section 4 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999.

“Also concerned that the National Assembly has not, in any way, approved the corporate governance code as it did with the Building Code.