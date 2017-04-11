It is expected that the House of Representatives will soon summon former President Goodluck Jonathan to explain his role in the controversial award of OPL 245 oil block licence, PREMIUM TIMES reports.

Razak Atunwa, Chairman of the House Committee on Justice who leads an ad-hoc panel investigating the $1.3 billion Malabu oil deal, said efforts have commenced towards summoning the former president to testify.

The money was paid by oil giants, Shell and ENI, for the oil block, one of the richest in Africa. About $1.1 billion of the money was paid directly into a Nigerian government account with JP Morgan while about $200 million had been paid by Shell as signature bonus.

Most of the $1.1 billion ended up in private accounts with about $801million directly going into the account of Dan Etete, a former petroleum minister who was convicted for money laundering in France. A large part of that sum is believed to have gone to the former President and officials that served under him including Mohammed Adoke, the then attorney general.

“I can confirm that the former president is now on our radar following new details that were uncovered in latest news reports about the Malabu scandal,” Mr. Atunwa, an APC lawmaker from Kwara State.