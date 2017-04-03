As part of the details to the new amendments of the Economic and Financial Crimes, the House of Representatives is proposing a 20-year jail term for persons convicted financial crimes, PUNCH reports.

The Act currently prescribes a penalty of “not less than two years” for economic and financial crimes.

Lawmakers consider this to be “lenient” for the serious crime of stealing public money or other forms of financial crimes.

Four consolidated bills before the House are seeking to further empower the EFCC to fight crime, insulate the anti-graft agency from interference by the Presidency and enhance its financial autonomy.

One of the bills, which was sponsored by a member from Cross River State, Mr. Bassey Ewa, proposes to raise the two-year term for economic and financial crimes offenders to 20 years.

In the new bill, Section 18 of the Principal Act is amended to prescribe tougher punishments for economic and financial crimes.

The new proposal also states that plea bargaining or returning the full amount stolen does not exclude the convict from penalty.

Similarly, a company found guilty of economic or financial crimes, will be barred from doing business in Nigeria for 50 years.

Another key amendment seeks to remove the power of appointing the Chairman of the EFCC from the President and to be vested directly in the hands of Nigerians.

Under the extant provisions, the President appoints the chairman and forwards the name to the Senate for approval.

But in the new amendment, members of the public, through a petition to the National Assembly, are empowered to make the appointments.

The four bills passed second reading last week at a session presided over by the Speaker, Mr. Yakubu Dogara.