It was the end of the road on Sunday for two housemates, Soma and Miyonse as they were evicted from the Big Brother Naija house.

Efe luckily was saved as he got the highest votes among the trio nominated for eviction on Monday.

They were nominated by their fellow housemates, except Efe who got on the list after the then Head of House, CocoIce decided to save Gifty and put him up for eviction.

How housemates played the nomination game:

Bally nominated Miyonse and Soma;

Bisola nominated Miyonse and Gifty;

Kemen nominated Miyonse and Soma

TBoss nominated Miyonse and Gifty.

TTT nominated Gifty and Miyonse;

Uriel nominated Bisola and TBoss;

Miyonse nominated Kemen and Marvis;

Marvis nominated Miyonse and Gifty;

Soma nominated Kemen and TTT;

Gifty nominated CoCoIce and Bisola.

Other are; Efe nominated Miyonse and TBoss

CoCoIce nominated Miyonse and Soma.

In total, eight housemates nominated Miyonse, including his “girlfriend”, Tboss. She thinks he is a distraction.

Gifty got four nominations, while Soma got three.