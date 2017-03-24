Ogun State Police Command has apprehended a housewife, Bisola Olukoya, for allegedly killing her 16-year-old son, PREMIUM TIMES reports.

The Command’s Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, who confirmed the incident on Friday, March 24 said the suspect committed the crime at Onifade-Itele town of the state.

“One Mrs Bisola Olukoya of NO 40, Ifelodun Street Onifade Itele has been arrested by the Ogun State Command for beating her 16 years old son Toheeb Olukoya to death,” the police spokesperson said.

Mr. Oyeyemi said the incident happened on March 17. He said the suspect, while beating the deceased, used a plank to hit him on the head, after which the boy fell down and died.

He said the suspect hurriedly buried the deceased in connivance with her husband and ran away from the house.

The police spokesperson said immediately the information got to the police, the Divisional Police Officer in Itele Division, Lukmon Adejumo, led the detectives to investigate and the suspect was later traced and arrested at Iyana Ipaja in Lagos.