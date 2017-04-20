Fresh details have emerged of how President Muhammadu Buhari arrived at the decision to suspend Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Babachir Lawal and the Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Ayodele Oke, The Nation reports.

It was revealed the President finally decided to suspend the two after two meetings with his kitchen cabinet, The Nation learnt last night.

There were indications last night, April 19 that the Presidency may not recall the officials.

The suspension of the two officials was to enable the Federal Government investigate alleged infractions against them before a formal acceptance of their resignation.

Babachir will be probed over alleged N200million contract awarded to a company, Global Vision Limited, allegedly linked with him by the Presidential Initiative for the North East (PINE) for the clearing of “invasive plant species” (weeds) in Yobe State.

Oke is being investigated for alleged $43.4million operations cash, which was found by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) at apartment 7B in Osborne Towers, Ikoyi,

The President wielded the big stick after two meetings with members of his kitchen cabinet on Tuesday night and at about 11am on Wednesday, a source disclosed.

At the Tuesday night meeting were the President, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo (SAN), Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice Abubakar Malami (SAN) and Chief of Staff Abba Kyari, who has just returned from a medical trip overseas.

The Director-General of the Department of State Security Service (DSS), Mr. Lawan Daura, who was to be part of the meeting, could not make it because he was in transit from Saudi Arabia where he had gone for lesser Hajj( Umrah).

But on Wednesday morning, the DG, DSS was part of the second session.

According to sources, the meeting went through the EFCC Interim Report on the $43.4million; a fresh security report on the PINE contract in which the SGF was implicated; the Senate Report on PINE and available options.

A source, who spoke in confidence, said: “The meeting was painstaking in looking at issues against the two officials, especially allegations bordering on compliance with due process and financial regulations and alleged abuse of office.

“The outstanding records of the DG of NIA made the meeting solemn but it was decided that there should be no scared cow. The implication of the wife of NIA DG on how the safe apartment was secured to keep the $43.4million was found to be ‘abnormal’.

“Non-disclosure of the cash to the President after almost two years in office was also said to be unexplainable.”

“As for SGF Babachir Lawal, fresh security reports available to the President decided his fate. Some decisions taken by PINE under his watch were faulted by the meeting.

“The President strongly felt the two officials crossed the line and he said the excuses were unacceptable.”

Responding to a question, the source added: “At the end of it all, the meetings were caught in-between investigation and immediate resignation of the SGF and NIA DG.

Another source said: “As a matter of fact, there was no formal letter of suspension served on the SGF and the DG of NIA before the announcement was made.

“They were both in office when the news was broken to them by their friends and associates. So, they later heard it on radio and television.

“The Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo however had audience with the two officers where he explained why they had to go on suspension.”