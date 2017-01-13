The Department of State Services, Osun State Command have arrested a herbalist and a commercial driver for allegedly killing a 400-level student of the Osun State University, Miss Rofiat Adebisi.

The driver known as Elijah Oyebode during his parade on Thursday, confessed that he hypnotised the deceased, who had boarded his vehicle from Ipetu Ijesa to Osogbo as demanded by the herbalist who paid him N10,000 for the job.

It would be recalled that Rofiat who left Ipetu-Ijesa for Osogbo on December 22nd, 2016 got missing along the way and her corpse was found on the roadside along Ikirun/Iragbiji road few days later.

Elijah in his statement said, “I took her (Rofiat) from Ipetu-Ijesa. There were other passengers in my vehicle that day. The girl matched the specification that Ifa (herbalist) gave me. Ifa said I should bring a lady that has never borne a child. When I saw the student, I was sure very that she had not given birth to a child.”

He continued “Ifa had given me a charm that I will use to hypnotise any lady that I want to bring. He said once I put the charm in my pocket, I only need to have body contact with the lady and she would be hypnotised. The charm was already in my pocket when I saw the lady and I ensured that my body touched her. From there, she didn’t know anything again.

“After dropping other passengers at the various destinations, I took the lady to Ifa at his house in Ikirun and he received her and gave me N10,000. I pitied the lady when I was leaving because I knew she would not come out alive. My conscience was telling me that what I did was bad.”

“When I left Ifa’s house, I went to a bush to dump the lady’s luggage which contained some clothes. Few minutes later, her phone started ringing. I knew her people must be looking for her. I took the phone to one Yusuff to help me sell it. I told Yusuff that a passenger forgot the phone in my vehicle.”

He explained that while doing that, the victim’s phone rang and he hurriedly removed the SIM card and threw it away.

The herbalist however denied Oyebode’s allegation, adding that the suspect was merely his contract driver adding that he did not know anything about Adebisi’s death.

The state Commissioner of Police, Mr. Fimihan Adeoye, said that the police and the DSS were cooperating on the case.