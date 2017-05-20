Fresh facts have emerged as to the circumstances that led to the death of Nollywood actress, Mojisola Olaiya who passed to the great beyond, Thursday, May 18 in far away Canada.

Although her family has not issued an official statement, her housekeeper, Mrs. Keji, who described herself as a very close friend of the deceased, revealed in an interview that the actress’ sudden death could be a spiritual attack.

According to her, in the last three days before she passed away, the actress had placed several calls from her base in Canada to complain of “being uncomfortable”.

“Her baby was born premature— her EDD was for May 2017 but complications arose that necessitated that she be induced to save the baby’s life as well as hers. But since the delivery in March, her health had not been exactly perfect.”

She said that around 10p.m. Canadian time (3a.m. Nigerian time) Moji went into a crisis. “Her blood pressure shot up and she became unconscious. An ambulance was called to transport her to the hospital. But her case worsened and she gave up the ghost before they could make it to the hospital,” She revealed.

Moji, 42, died almost exactly two years after her younger brother, Abidemi Olaiya, passed on. He died on May 4, 2015.