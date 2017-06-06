Former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode faulted Acting President Yemi Osinbajo absence at the 51st ECOWAS Summit of Head of State and Goverment, which held in Monrovia, Liberia’s capital on Saturday, June 3.

The Peoples Democratic Party Chieftain says the summit afforded Osinbajo the opportunity to meet with Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, who was in attendance.

He said in a statement said the boycotting of the 51st ECOWAS Summit of Heads of State and Government marked the beginning of the end for Buhari/Osinbajo government.

He lamented that for Osinbajo to have snubbed and insulted the Jewish state was not only disappointing but also, reprehensible and deeply repugnant and that Nigeria is ‘not a Muslim country but rather a modern, plural, 21st century, multi-religious, multi-cultural and multi-racial secular state in which over 90 million Christians love and adore the great nation of Israel.

‘Mark this: the boycotting of the ECOWAS Heads of Government meeting with Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu by the Buhari/Osinbajo government marks the beginning of the end for them. ‘It may also mark the beginning of the end for Nigeria. It has resulted in a deep and debilitating spiritual wound.

‘We are not a Muslim country but rather a modern, plural, 21st century, multi-religious, multi-cultural and multi-racial secular state in which over 90 million Christians love and adore the great nation of Israel. ‘For Acting President Osinbajo particularly, who lays claim to being a Pastor and a believer, to snub and insult the Jewish state in this way is not only disappointing but also, reprehensible and deeply repugnant.

‘Is his fear of the cabal greater than his fear of God? ‘He knows the spiritual implications of what he has done even if he will not admit to them publicly. ‘The bible says “what profiteth a man to gain the world and lose his soul?” ‘Let us wait and see those implications manifest and the consequences of his action unfold.’