More details have emerged of how the Sacked Executive Secretary of the Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria (FRCN), Jim Obazee vowed to remove the General Overseer of the redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Adeboye.

According to the head of the church’s media and public relations, Pastor Segun Adegbiji, the sacked FRCN boss was a zonal pastor with RCCG but refused at a time to honour Pastor Adeboye’s summons over alleged violations, Vanguard reports.

Adegbiji said that when Pastor Adeboye noticed some violations and sent for Obazee, the ex-FRCN boss immediately replied that he was in his office and if Pastor Adeboye really wanted to see him, he knew where to reach him.

It was gathered that Obazee had allegedly refused to suspend the implementation of the FRCN regulation that requires heads of all registered churches, mosques and other non-profit organisations to serve a maximum of 20 years in office and thereafter hand over to someone from outside their families.

Obazee reportedly insisted that only an official gazette would stop him.

Pastor Adegbiji further said that the recent changes announced by Pastor Adeboye, last week, were informed by the provisions of the FRCN Act.

According to him, “God may have decided to carry out the reforms for a purpose though such appointments were not new to a growing church like RCCG which has branches in 192 nations of the world.

NOTE: Obazee was until the implementation of the controversial law a Zonal Pastor with the church and was later suspended for four years by RCCG due to internal pressure on Pastor Adeboye.