Migrating or switching from your current network operator to another (e.g from MTN to Glo, Glo to MTN, Etisalat to Airtel etc) is referred to as Mobile Number Portability (MNP). This service, MNP allows all Nigerians to migrate from their current network service to any other network of their choice within Nigeria, they can also migrate to their old network operator if they so desire. Migration from one network operator to another can only be done after 90 days of your last migration.



MNP will enable a subscriber to move from his service provider (donor) to another (recipient) without losing the number he/she already uses (eg change from MTN to Glo Mobile without losing his/her MTN number).

When you request to change your service provider, the recipient provider will issue you a new sim card but you will still retain your phone number. This simply means a subscriber can keep his/her phone number when changing from one service provider to another despite the change in the SIM card of the subscriber.

For you to understand the processes involved in MNP, you have to familiarize yourself with the terms below:

Port In: joining a new service provider

Port Out: leaving a service provider

Subscriber : The customer that owns the number to be ported

Recipient: The service provider that a subscriber is changing to

Donor: The service provider a subscriber is changing from.

Example

If subscriber A wants to leave MTN for Glo Mobile, it means subscriber A is porting out of MTN and porting in to Glo. MTN in this example is the donor, while Glo Mobile is the recipient.

If you want to change your service provider, you will have to visit a recipient operator via one of its points of sale such as office, friendship centre, high street store, corporate sales team, or authorised dealer. For example, if you want to change from MTN to Glo, you will have to visit a Gloworld outlet or a Glozone shop to request for MNP.

When you get to the office of the recipient, you will be issued MNP request form to fill. You must have a valid proof of identity with visible photograph, your SIM must be ACTIVE, you must be able to provide the serial number of your SIM card and you must have registered the active SIM card.

A new SIM of the recipient provider will be issued to you and the SIM will be registeredat the office. You will be informed to text “PORT” to 3232. If you fail to send the text, the request will not be honoured.

The recipient provider will forward your request to NPC (Number Portability Clearing House ) where validation will be carried out. If validated OK, the SIM will be activated and you will be informed.

Once your new SIM is activated, any airtime you have left on your old SIM will be wiped off and calls you make thereafter will be billed according to the default tariff plan of your new service provider BUT your phone number will still remain the same.