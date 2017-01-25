A seven-year-old marriage is about to be dissolved due to the Mutiatu’s alleged demand for money before her husband, Sunday Olaosebikan can have sex with her.

The husband approached an Igando Customary Court in Lagos on Wednesday on the allegation that his wife always refuses him sex until she collects N500.

“This, I am sure, is why she has not conceived after the birth of our only child, who is six-year old now.

“I am tired of paying N500 per round before having sex with my wife, please dissolve the union.

He further told the court said that Mutiatu always threatens to kill him.

He said, “My wife is after my life, she stabs me with dangerous weapons whenever we have misunderstanding.

“She once stabbed me with a broken bottle on my head and I bled heavily which landed me in the hospital.

“Mutiatu used our kitchen knife as pillow, when I queried her; she said her pastor instructed her to use it against bad dreams.

“Many a times when I request for sex or during argument, she brings the knife out threatening to stab me.

“She is just aggressive and violent in nature; she may kill me if I continue with the marriage.

“Because of her violent nature, I ran away from the house to avoid untimely death.”

He said that his family ejected his wife from his house for fear of unknown but that she came back begging, adding that he pitied her and accepted her back.

He said, “I accepted my wife back because I thought she had learnt her lesson, but she refused to change, instead she is getting worse day by day.”

The respondent was not in the court for her defence.

The President of the court, Mr Adegboyega Omilola, therefore, ordered bailiff to serve her to appear and adjourn the case to February 28.