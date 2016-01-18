A Biafran soldier named Onyebuchi Nnana Okereke has revealed that it will be his desire to kill Buhari, Gowon, Danjuma,Obasanjo and IBB even if it takes a suicide mission to achieve.
Okereke said this in a recent Facebook post. See below
80 on “I Am Ready To Assassinate Buhari, Gowon, Obasanjo, Others – Biafran Soldier”
The man is a fraud, no Biafran soldier will be as young as this picture… He is bluffing and looking for attention
BROTHER,PLS,KEEP THIS TO YOUR SELF FOR NOW AS MORE BIAFRANS ARE WAITING FOR SAME DUTY.IT HAS BEEN PLANTED IN US AS WE ARE COMPILING LIST AND SHALL CARY OUT A DIVINE MISSION AS THE LORD HAVE PLANTED WHAT TO DO AND HOW TO DO IT OUR OUR SPIRITS.WE CAN’T BE LIKE THE ISLAMIC TERRORISTS FOR NOW BUT IN ZION WAY SHALL HUNT DOWN ALL ACCORDING TO EVILS AGAINST BIAFRANS BETWEEN 1967-1970.YES,WE SHALL DO IT FOR BIAFRANS SAKE TO THE GLORY OF GOD SOON.
We all know You are the people killing innocent people in the North east with coward ness. Pls COME out to shown us that You are executing it how the east and the south south will be leveled.
Please the time is not in your favour for your suicide mission if u susceeded in killing those mentioned u must also good in killing BH mad man
u zionist better park ur bags and baggage to where u belong coz Naija most stand UNITED……………….
PSE, count me out .
Its a pity dis young man has been ill advised &radicalised to embark on a fruitless journey or mission of no return May God Almighty save him from self peril!
Na wa for pastors of this days,end time pastors of doom.
He is just being misguided because of his ignorance of the suffering of his parents and the entire eastern region during Odumegu Ojukwu’s misadventure of 1967. He was clearly not born at the time, so does not know what happened. He should be counselled by his kinsmen who witnessed the carnage of Biafra war to drop his suicidal thinking. Unlike his kinsman Ojukwu, he will be consumed by his stupidity. please go to school and read more history about Biafra and embark on something worthwhile.
a suicide mission
what can he do ”kill obj nd others”(suicide mission)
this man has lost his mind believe me
God is at work in biafra land,we remain non-violent on earth,
REST IN PEACE OKEREKE,I pity your Family.
I want to join okereke in that suicide mission to kill those that he named
One Nigeria!
How I wish you ask northern what IDP camp means before you embarking on your mission, God bless Buhari, God bless Nigeria!
Bro, pls give pce a chance.
Two things to remember, DON’T make decisions when you’re angry and DON’T make promises when you’re happy..
Okereke or whatever you call your name, pls give pce a chance. Stop nursing evil in your mind. Pray for pce in your father land and also for those in authority over you and it shall be well with all of us.Vengeance is of the Lord,not yours.
My friend watch ur smelly mouth before u land urself in hell. U people are always interested in brain-washing ur members by sound as u can easily touch d sky. I believe u were under d influence of something wen u made that foolish statement. Nonsense!
mumu idiotee,
okereke or watin be that your igbo sef,i know u re sick also suffering from crocoderization epidemy virus c.e.v,including lassafeveranto organisms,chey oyiboo..i rest my case idiotica bambu.
Not only you will pay For this unguided foolish talk. But Your entire Family & kins.
We’ve started matching your pix online, idiot like you are not for this planet.
this guy is a basted onye IBO go and kill your family
HASSAN Pls mind your speech by calling him Onye Ibo.pls Take Note its not pronounce as Ibo. we are IGBO’s . Gods own people The Chosen Generations. but am not in support of any killings cos Nigerian were our Fellow Human Being . Be in Mind that one Day Biafran’s are going to their promise land. its just a matter of time. but Tell ur brother the president of Nigeria to release Nnamdi Kanu to go for peace to reign. God is watching over us. but my brother Nnanna pls forgive Nigerians and allow God to judge every one of us. don’t take law into ur hands. Hssan Aliyu . don’t abuse Igbos . May help this Nation.
We are ready to build Nigeria as one entity but if you deviate from this its wahala to your family
Build it and live on it please allow those who want to go to have their way.
U lack d ideology biafaRa
idiot
we can never never be one again talk more of two u can take ur dead and hopless one nigeria to ur grave we are biafrans and not one nigeria you said u are one nigeria bcux of d oil dat is in d s.e rite ok had it been dat dis oil was in d northern state do u think we will be one?
East is not complely covered by oil wells hope u know that so if really that’s wat ur fight for biafra is there’s no challenge. To u North is North but to me and to all Northerners
North is Home and there has never been anywhere like Home. Keep trying
no man born of a woman will stop biafra from coming d battle is not for biafrans but is of the lord of host
Biafra is 100 p/cent accomplished b ware b warned. All Hail Biafra!!!
Pls okereke hold ur peace, we have a better strategy than suicide attack, but i salute ur courage. All Hail Biafra!!!!
Is a pity
bro hw aesy do u tink its ?bt wt god all finx are possible may god help u in ur mission
okereke, mind your words,you are speaking to the public.
go beyond ur thinking, the face is not longer existing on the earth the writer is diciving himself, bager you will course for your self.
Silence,,,,,, is the best answer for a Foooool !
The guy may be drunk…………when he wake up he will remember whether he’s d one that said so……………
Biafra is unstoppable just a question of time.
that is what he think, shielding blood is not the best option. pls alour God to decide.
KILL DEM
Okwu Onu
be mindful of what you say
Thou shall not kill,God will help Igbo but not by killing nd don’t 4get 2 pray 4 ur enemies.
Nzeogwu; ifeajuna and Ojukwu;all of blessed memory had dvsame illusion with ojukwu’s family wealth combined with quality military training overseas when dey led 2million of my kinsmen to obvious self-destruction. Now who d hell are u sef? does ur father own a bicycle or a pronouncavle name. your type has never traveled outside Aba to see how vast Nigeria is. Ndigbo kwenu! Long live naija
I want to join okereke to kill those people that he named
Rip to you, because you have already die
my friend okereke l am equaly preparing for the same mission
Bro. tin well so. dat. u she’d not. be stupid.
Idiot that knows nothing did u think u can get biafra by setting down in ur stupid houses . One person will come and die for u fools u will here fearing for nothing sake . Was rome created in a day , can good thing come just easy. Don’t u know without conflict there will be no resolution hope u know idiot way they death because of there small one naira they think others are fulls coming out to die for them. Buu will soon cripple all sos of igbos way off making money let me see if u will not shout when hunger is beating u idiots of igbotic dwindle rats claiming rich because of ordinary ceremonial power giving to idiot , they became adamant fools. U all will soon turn to APC Buu…
you re a bastard
armed robbery are better than violence
Hmm… I wonder, people and their thinking faculty. I don’t think this is a soldier, want to draw attention and bring bad name for biafra.
If baba die ,kalu will die.oodua republic is a most.detal state is part of oodua republic.biafra leave detal state n got ur freedom,the first coup in Nigeria was plan by igbos in d army that claims lifes of yoruba n hausa in politics.now u are complaining bt u start d killing
This guy is not a Biafran soldier. This is blackmail, our enemies are using underground strategies to paint Biafran black. IPOB is none violence group. I hope MASOB leaders have seen this.
something that is spoil is spoil is either you reolace it you throw it away……. to me is like nigeria is a spoiled country so and so long all affort replace is to no avail than we have to throw it away……………. if we can’t replace let divide it…. …. … the true is bitter but we have to say it
Please let’s just stop pretending This concussion called Nigeria is not one and can NEVER be one, is BETTER we part in PEACE than Partn in pieces. Let’s tell ourselves the TRUTH please
I pity some of our igbo brothers who thinks the are more nigerian than hausa and yoruba idiots.the opened their rotten mouth to talk bad against their fellow igbos like okoroawusa and co
David Killed Goliath, Hope U Guys Remembered. Even If He’s A Nobody, Impossible Is Nothing.
Bros. U may be upset about what ur people are going trough but u should think before coming up with such idea. A man is not measured by what he said but by what he does.
GOD will fight that battle
Allow God to fight for biafrans. what ur man did to this nation we are still suffering from it. Money money money is not everything so allow peace to reign.
you think your a smart if you are strong pls where a you
You better escort ur self tothe nearest grave yard, because i know ur relations will be with you on that day of attempt.
Anonymous etc. all of u talking of Biafra or Biafrud u were not born during d Nigerian Biafran civil war I pity u honestly U a not goin to see d end of d stupid thing UA a embarking upon ! Ewu pia ginisi!
Many have try such and had failed and therefore main business.
May God grant biafrans their heart desires Ameeeen!
How can we be one Nigeria with entities that doesn’t possessed creative minds, Biafra we stand
okereke is ur father alive, let him advice if he is
pls I want Nigerians to forgive Mr okereke he used to work in gariki so he thought those aforementioned people are cows ready to slaughter
Can some one tell me who is nigeria idiot peopl
Aberration of the highest order….. Are you okay?
My brother unity isnt by force…
DID ABACHA DIED DURNGT BIAFRAN WAR?SO STP BEING AFRAID OF DEAD,BIAFRA OR NO BIAFRA.EVRONE IS DEAD ALIVE.NO DEAD CLD B BETTER THN D ONE UR BROS IS KLLING 9GERIAN 2RO HUNGER.BIAFRAN LT CROSS D RED SEA AN ALLOW D IDIOT 2 ENTERT.
anybody that must die for biafra to come should do that fast,nigeria has expired so every body should be free to go and start a new life,marriag is not by force,all u idiots hausa and yoruba ppl shld mind de way u talk abt igbo and biafra befor thunder go strike all of u,our difference is clear ONE BIAFRA!!!
Can one tell me d tribe that produce corrupt presidents in Nigeria?