President Buhari has expressed worry over the lingering leadership crisis among members of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) in the National Assembly.
Speaking on “Good Morning Nigeria”, a programme aired on NTA, on Monday, the president said he did not want to be seen as interferring in the internal affairs of another branch of government.
“I have to be very sensitive to the constitution of the country. I do not like to be told by anybody, especially the legislators, that I am interferring in their matter. There are three arms of government—Executive, legislature and the judiciary.”
“Over the last 16 years, they have developed the system of choosing their leaders. There is no way I can directly interfere. All I can do through the party is to appeal to their conscience that what I already observed, we should go over it as soon as possible.”
“When I say ‘WE’, I mean the APC. We cannot win the battle and lose the war. We must not allow individual personal ambition to succeed in dividing us and allow the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to deal with us. This is what the National Assembly has allowed so far.”
“The APC is giving the PDP allowance to take over the government again. This is extremely disheartening, I am very worried,” the president said expressing his frustration.
“The only thing I can do is to appeal to the conscience of the APC members in the Senate and House. It took us time to get to where we are. I don’t want personal ambitions to scuttle our success and, therefore, fail to deliver on our promises to the nation.”
Sometimes “youths” are confused,youths in terms of experience,does PDP stand for corruption? I think, if one person was found in APC that is out to figth corruption, such a person can equally be in any party. What is very important as I see is not fears of PDP but looking for the non corrupt Nigerians that exist in all parties.
WE NEED PDP BACK!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
It is a bad time for every soul in nigeria. i wondered why on earth the age-lines of the likes of buhari,obasanjo,tinubu and other unknown old grannies would show up in a national tussle. I am an igbo man,let us look at this: if nnamdi azikiwe is to be alive today, that means he would still get his aching knees crawling the aso rock stair cases. That is evil! Nigeria is a country with ethnic families, and each of these families or groups has lettered youths. pitifully, the future of these northern , southern ,western and eastern youths had been mortgaged. To kill the political strengths and approaches from quarters, they shared the country into mushroom zones: south-south. north-central, north east, south-east, south-west, north-west.this approach has weakened the closeness and unity-force of groups. Nigeria youths, stand up to say NO to the emergence of great-grand fathers as our presidents.If an hausa ,igbo or yoruba young man emerge as a presidential candidate come 2019, let us go for him.
like u, I am a graduate. your line of thinking gives me a lot of concern. youth to lead Nigeria? Stalin of Russia die as head of state, Lincon of America, Nelson of s/Africa,etc. when America was growing how young was her leaders? will you accept a 21 year old first class graduate to sign you to go to war? I share your pains but the bilbe says “righteousness exalts a Nation sin (corruption) is a reproach” this man Buhari points in that direction of bring corruption to its bearest minimum. pls, I beg u lets support him by making good comment. one reason that made me to back him was jonathan’s in ability to prosecute one apc “eg Tnumbu” or pdp leaser, etc. why will the house former leaders david mark give APC freehand to share the wealth which he fraudulently squander during his tenure. youth leader is not the engine to drive this country in this present generation. you spent 5yr in sch b4 graduation,work 4yr as trainee, only to be boss by a Lebanese/Chinese engineer artisan bcos one non engineer will make more profit for a contract that you can handle in your own country – something that cannot happen in india, ghana, usa china, etc,
i share ur point, that youthfulness is not the answer,but that person with ideas and reduce corruption to bear-rest minimum and that can push the country to the next level. For a country like Naija , old ones are the youths because they are the money bags. so lets do the right thing individual thereby contributing our quota. So as to help PMB. Instead of talking about ethnicity and political associations.
Don’t worry urself mr president,may the good lord gave u the power and the grace to finish this tenure then u leave office,apc cannot take nigeria to any where is dead party
God is in control
I AM WORRIED PDP MAY TAKE OVER GOVERNMENT AGAIN – Buhari
Sir, you have every right to be worried. But I think there is a problem with your style, particularly as it relates to your attitude to the National Assembly: You are trying to be nice among unnice guys. You are trying to be civil in the midst of uncivil people. You are trying to be decent with indecent people. When you meet a sword man, draw your sword. Do not recite poetry to he who is not a poet. According to Nicolo Michiavelli, whoever tries to be good among the greater number that are not good is courting his own ruin. Play the game the indecent way Obasanjo played it and it will be well with you and the nation. Democracy the way it is practiced in Europe and America with all the trappings of separation of power you are talking about cannot be practiced the same way here because the developed conscience you find among law makers in the U.S and Europe which makes them to behave as honorable people is absent here. You are talking of APC law makers as if there is a significant difference in their moral content from PDP law makers when they are as much moral derelicts, political jobbers and journeymen as the PDP law makers. Sir appeal to the conscience of APC law makers the way you are doing is very unhelpful because they have little conscience you can appeal to. Their election of Ekweremadu a PDP senator as the deputy senate president in a senate the APC has majority ought to have told you long ago that these guys have no conscience. Sir there are not many people with your kind of conscience in the APC and the earlier you realize this and be as decisive and ruthless as you should be, the better for you, for some of us who have supported you all these years, and of course, the better for the country. Because of your gentleman ways, increasingly you are looking like a sheep among wolves. The National Assembly is full of rats that ferry into their holes even the budget you placed before them. Budget went missing in National Assembly long after morality and performance have been missing. Budget is missing because ba ka bada maganin mantuwa ba! The point sir is that you can't be the only guy playing the game by the rules and hope to win when everyone is playing it the other way. Please wake up and smell the coffee before it is too late for you, for your ardent supporters and for the whole country.
Do not bring cause on your generation. if you don’t want “God’s Grace” to fail you ” CHINAKA” any time you used these words in your prayer because you put HIS GRACE in corrupted PDP. Did you read the testimony against THE SPOKE MOUTH OF PDP- OLISA MENTU. many will soon love this man because corruption has no hold on him. if you want show that you can bite, will it not b wise to pick a fight with someone else (PDP) apart from your family member(APC)? MGB be more selective,sir. but remember corruption figths back form your previeous time at aso rock as military head of state. to me you doing fine. aba? pdp wanted to remove subsidy and ended giving us a higher pump price + more debt on subsidy. see MGB’s Government grab it by the neck, removed it and lower the pump price. LONG LIVE FGN, IJN amen
“the end always justify the meaning” don’t be afraid, if you do good from your heart Baba Almighty God will reward you, and if you do bad from your heart Baba Almighty God will destroy you, Choose one, and it shall come to pass, Amen. (He sees in the heart.)
with your statement Mr.president, even when Nigerians did not support the looting of our Commonwealth by PDP administration, is very clear that your party Apc is neither a substitute nor a contender of that same party that was rejected by Nigerians in the last election and is also very clear that your party cannot win a free and fair election in any state in Nigeria except in your usual way of manipulating style, title “inconclusive “.this is the way you have reduce Prof.jega labour and pains in building an enviable INEC that brought you into power to noting. why will PDP not take over power when you and your party leaders cannot guarantee Nigerians peace both in the Niger Delta and the north east,Nigerians will welcome PDP back with an open arms cause your party is not an alternative MR.president. excerpt something positive is done faster in the area of peace in the Niger Delta,Economy that you have practically loss focus on what to do with your inexperienced and corrupt team,unemployment and the corrupt tendency of your party leaders.sit up Mr president and do something now and stopped complaining.
Nigeria is almost 56yrs now and we have been praying for our leaders since independence in our churches, in crusades, in our homes, even in musques yet things even get worse each day with d politicians we elected to lead us squandering our national wealth, killing us even those that helped them rig election, now they have sacked thouands of workers dat suffered under d sun to vote them in whereas we cry every day about mass unemployment in d country but they promised us employment during campaigns, and some incurrable wicked apc govs conspiring to remove ordinary 18000 naira minimum wage from d maeger salaries of d poor workers who abandoned their works and businesses to queue up in sun for many weeks to get their pvc, and stil came to vote despite d risks and killngs during d election, and they spent almost 2days under rain and sun trying to vote for those wicked govs, defying court orders and rule of law when d court z d last hope of d common masses jst bcos it did not favour them, shooting armless protesters with life bullet which is against d law rather than tear gas recommended by the UN to disparse protesters, prosecution of percieved political opponents, anarchy and dictatorship in democratic govt, mass looting of public fun in billion and trillions of dollas by pdp; and even apc when in pdp and still now apc, even efcc and army- nigeria is finished, and non of d apc has bn prosecuted, visiting d world wit travel allowance without any tangible success from privious journey, making hate comments capable of scattering d regional component of d country when you are d father of every region, religion, ethnicity, parties, enemies and friends, and have sworn to uphold d unity of nigeria. We have prayed enough and things are getting worse d more. Let us try smthing else entirely different from polical parties- pdp and apc criminals, forget different parties same hard-heartened criminals decieving us with different party names . Let us try peaciful revolution like Biafra has started so that each region can understand each other better bcos d component regions has d highest level of irreconcilable differences in Africa.
Almost every one commenting here is either talking APC or PDP. APC is Amalgamated political Criminals and PDP, people Deceiving people. I am not here to talk about either of them. But l am here to tell my fellow Nigerians that we are just only slaves to these people. I travelled to common China last month and what l saw there was a good and quality life for every cutizen. I asked one of my Chinese girl friend, what kind of God she worships, here her answer. I do not know any god. What l know is my president. Our president is doing well and we are happy with him. All of you commenting, can you truely say your president is doing well and if you do say so, what has any of these politicians done for Nigerians, is it free education, good road, un interrupted power supply, good housing, good hospitals , security of life and properties etc .
There is nothing to show forth and all of you are here arguing stupidly based on tribalistic mind set. If any of you guys travel outside the shores of this country and return, you will call for the beheading of all our politicians. All of them are rogues. The only thing that can save us in this country is total revolution.
