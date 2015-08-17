Anita Oyakhilome has finally spoken out about her divorce with her ex-husband, Chris Oyakhilome.
It is my desire to reach out and inspire you especially if you feel vulnerable and in need of a change. I hope to inspire you to believe in yourself no matter the circumstances. I want to help you recreate your life going forward, so you can live beautifully. I have been through this journey of rediscovery and nothing is as beautiful as realising one’s uniqueness as I have done. Life is precious however, your life can go through different seasons: winter, spring, summer or autumn. Life can hit you with financial loss, disappointments, death of a loved one, a broken relationship, loss of a job, a divorce, being falsely accused or being a victim of crime. These can shatter you to pieces but you can do something about it.
Life is a gift from God and you deserve to be happy irrespective of your age, race, gender, background or financial situation. I urge you to appreciate the gift you are, you are precious and valuable. Never lose sight of who you are; begin to create new visions and dreams for your life. Let nothing stop you from growing every day.
My story is not one of a bed of roses, far from it but I had a choice to either beat myself over the regret of tolerating abuse for so long or put a stop to the abuse and recreate my life for the best. My journey was not in vain. I can now help others realise that their situation does not define them. In order to move on with life, I have come to realise that nothing is permanent. Your problem is not permanent; you can do something to change it by ensuring you do not allow the situation or the person make your life miserable. Pain is a fact of life, it is inevitable but suffering is optional. You can do something to change the pain by over looking every obstacle, take control as a force of nature to grow and expand. Do what is necessary now to use the gift God has given you to unleash your purpose.
My message to all is simple: you have value therefore discover your potential. Do not allow anybody destroy you or rob you of living a joyful life. Your life is not wasted; you have just started a different phase of life. God will show you how to use your testimony to help others and restore their lives to exuberance. Please join me to encourage and inspire others. You have a story to tell, you can contribute and participate in the dialogues here. Let us all learn from one another’s experience and reach others with the gift of love and kindness. Share your experience by emailing me or making a comment. Celebrate your uniqueness because there is only one of you.
139 on “‘I Was Abused’ – Anita Oyakhilome Opens Up On Alleged Divorce For The First Time”
I need connection hw to be enterpreune
but their is no respet for a woman that have no husban
Who said so?
Is that what the bible teaches.
Marriage is for better for good and bad,I am very surprise to hear that person like you can go on to divorce your husband you that preach for others not to do this kind of thing are now so bad example to all people in the world.This funny and unbelievable.Woman you need to think twice.That shows that you do not take marriage serious,and you are thinking about the enjoyment over there.As for me i do not like the idea and I will not like you for doing so.
Are u suggesting she should stay there and die for the man to say it is not good for a man to stay alone.Tes divorce is not in God’s plan but u need to know what most pastors wife’s go through.
Ameh dave segun how do you know?
Madam to me think of when things are going fine before and continue to pray and if your argument is true then this is sexual Perversion but continue to pray and also think of the children God gave you through this marriage. if l know your email address for security reasons l would have guide you more on issues like this because its not meant for public reading but l believe my God would protect you IJN its not easy
As I knew a person cannot pass his destiny at whatever rate, but is good for us to consider that we are all sinners, we are offending God, in one way or the other, so let forgive and forget the pass and continue with new life. thanks
Nothing happen accidental. God allowed things happened the way it is that we might learn from it. We lives in God, move in Him n do all things in him. So nothing is hidden before him but we just need to lean on God for help cos we can’t please God on our own. Just pray to God and he answer you!
All things worket together for good,especially for those that love the lord.In all circumstances of life we must know what the WILL of the LORD is.
Life is a precious gift from God it doesn’t matter who is wrong what matter is ur relationship with God. We are special creature believe In ourselves n live happily and after….
No woman or man should remain in an abusive relationship. Every woman is somebody else’s daughter, or sister. What if that woman was your sister or daughter, how would you want her to be treated? The same goes for the women, every man is somebody else’s son or brother. What if that man was your brother or son, how would you want him to be treated? If you can answer these questions you will know how to treat your spouse.
You don’t have point at all. So you can advice your sister or daughter to divorce??? Is that what scriptures saying? That must be a joke!
Anita still bears her ex-husband’s name and wears her ring. I want to know if this is true Anita?
this woman is funny but i pray she stop this her message of hoplessness,she is possibly not leaving with her husband so anything can happen ok
but she as change are name to her father’s and pls the ring is no longer there.
Hmmm! the absence of fear of GOD is the root of all evil, at times I wonder why some illicit behaviours are found with the so-called rightful ones….. May GOD save us from such trench !!!
I thank God for ur life every situation we go through n life either make or break us thank ur s making u thanks for want others to learn wot u av been through I pray we all make it to heaven please keep urself pure for him he s d best husand Jesus christ u av him u av all things we dat re not married tink u guys re enjoy in there God HELP us
well’ no woman should continue living with an abusive husband. if you are killed in the name of patience what will be ur gain? in most cases, the children will suffer and it does not take the man another month to remarry. remain blessed. God will continue to help we women bcos lots of us pass through a lot in marriage. ngozt
ngozi shut up your mouth.and pray for the peace of their marriage,
ngozi, can you explain further what you mean by abusive husband ? how do you know if what she is saying here is the truth ? my advice to you… don’t just jump into other people’s matter . you don’t know who is right amongst both. that is why you should keep shut your mouth if you don’t want God to keep it shut finally for you soon
Do you know what you are saying,may i ask you something where did you set your eyes on that in the bible.
Rubish ! How did you know he lived in abusive marriage? Did you even follow their story at all? You better don’t judge so you won’t be judged .
For this cus she a man live his father and mother and be clips to his wife.if your preach the word of God live by it Moses ‘S wife never divorced him no matter what,Abraham’s wife stay with he until death Peter’s wife obey her husband and stay with him.my dear sister why not submit yourself unto your own husband and stay with him until the end and quit pulpit for the bible say that women should learn in silent in the church,she should nor teach nor usurp authority in church so please go and stay in your place in your husband’s house.
God bless you David, You have said it all
God bless you my brother
Which church do u attend? I dought it dat u no noting about d bible,neither do u study d bible. Pls if u dont no d bible dont comment on biblical principle about marriage.
Lot of courage here,i wish African women can be living a life filled without presence,because 80% of African women are living a life of pretense,we are suffering all in the name of i want to be under a man’s umbrella,where as we are convinced there is no shade there.And it is very clear that marriage is not suppose to be endured rather to be enjoyed,men should take up their responsibility and get rid of infidelity.
there is no marriage without challenge, you need to fine solution and not run away. bible does not encourage separation of marriage except on the ground of infidelity
Who told you there is no respect for women without husbands. So she should stay there and die? No!! God has a plan and design for everyone’s life. And with or without husband she can get to the peak of God’s plan and purpose for her life. Why do you care about what people think. God is our maker and he cares about everyone.
ma,sorry that you were abused in your own matrimomial home either by your husband or someone else. remember you are a mother to millions of women who look up to you as their spiritual mother. the exsample you have shown to them is not expected of a wife to a man of God. forget about the abusive words and settle with your husband. Jesus Himself was abused :yet He did not give up. remember the comming judgement and resulve all your differences with your husband, and God will bless you ma.
God bless you my brother
God bless you for this comment. You will always see good things happen to you
She will remain in her husbands house taking the shits and rats her husband is feeding her with becos she is afraid of the world. A woman that is wonderfully,fearfully and beautifully made by the most high God like her should not be mistreated. guys and babes,if you don’t know ur worth she knows hers….ride on Anita do not give a shit cus a lion does not care about the opinion of sheep. l prefer women that are like prophetess Deborah,Queen Esther and Queen Judith those that takes the bull by the horn over woman like Sarah,Ruth and Rachel who are just so soft.
.
hun n m , rev mrs oyahkilomeh there s one thing iwant u to remember . u talk abt beautiful life , precise life ,to be hpy etc , imidiatly u close your eyes in death all of this no longer count . the Bible says he who win will receive a croun of glory . it did not say he who quiet . rev mrs the bible says if eating meat will make my brother fall , I better not eat meat . what abt the million of sisterS waiting to learn from you . so you said you have come with message to all women , is it to be divorcing there husband after any small trash . did u remember you have question to answer God after your beatifull life . you can not because of Christ to even stay like some one who never Mary and protect the name of Christ . I luv you with Christ luv . but after the beatifull life many soul who will divorce there husband because your action God will ask there blood in your hand . you may be right but before God you are in esquesable
Thank u for this post
My dear sister Anita hope you read this words from Musa and think again and AGAIN.
Obi, please read your Bible.
I pity your life! Obviously,you are not better of! Your life is nothing to write home about!
If u luv in a glass house don’t throw stones Some of dese televangelists are too smooth to be true Remember Jummy Swaggart ? He blamed his adultery on moral failure Honestly I always regard Chris wit his jerrycurls& fake miracles as a mere show boy of Christianity My sister pls take heart Find solace in God &ur children
“Abused”? Really? Hmmm…
When the going gets tough the tough get going. Suppose you eventually wanna date again, well,…
the explanation is too sketchy, the millions of your followers deserve a comprehensive details.. thanks
you’re so right, Mr/Mrs anonymous.
pls, throw more light; a detailed explanation on the sort of abuse.
I agree that mrs oyakhilome,s side of the story is too sketchy bc she has not said what the man did to her.
let’s learn to say d truth Mrs Anita from her story she has nt given us her reasons for divorcing her husband , she just encourage us nd give us words of hope she did nt said exactly what separate her marriage: to me is not good enough to draw at conclusion either to give blame to d other person , learn to say d truth with one another in d fear of God cos is d judge of all, is better to fear God who has d capacity to kill nd throw in HELL. Tanx
We can’t make a meaningful comment without details. If you are ready to keep your followers, please kindly give as much detail as possible with dates and withnesses on your abuse.
What ever will make a man of God like Chris abuse his wife, may not be far from a very long trail of disobedience from the wife.
The separation will get more compounded and more ugly as the years grow. The kids are watching and the church of God is watching.
Your personal life fulfilment is not as important as the joy God derives from the integrity of his church
Remember its not about us but God.
Thank you.
you are right my dear
It could have been better to separate from your husband and give a room for reunion by looking into your misunderstanding but now are you going to remain on your own forever according to Apostle Paul in the book of 1Corinthians 7 ……….please pray to God for a good reunion-ship with both…i love u as a family.
It could have been better to separate from your husband and give a room for reunion by looking into your misunderstanding but now are you going to remain on your own forever according to Apostle Paul in the book of 1Corinthians 7 ……….please pray to God for a good reunion-ship with both…i love u as a family.
Pls let pastor chris go and settle with her wife, it does not matter who is at fault, He should be humble enough to handle this situation, Let take good example in the relationship between man and God, after man have sin against God, God himself come down and offer himself as a living sacrifies to settle the rifts between him and man, If Jesus can humble himself and seek for re union between him and m
an. I believe pastor chris should have follow Jesus example by call for re-union with anita. Dont let us deceive our self we cannot mock God
Wow! l am touched by ur post. We must understand the ways of our father in heaven. Please, my beloved pastor go and settled with ur beautiful wife.
luv bears all things.no matter abuse of whatever magnitude long suffering is a virtue
Love is like the truth…sometimes it prevails. Sometimes it hurts…”God is not mocked.the truth of the matter lies in a “deep well”….the heart of pastor chris alone,,,pst Anita.i admire your courage to find peace and happiness….am not a member of your church.but i read your books..A lot of women are suffering in their marriage especially in Africa .but they try to put up a smile, but struggle with the pains with each passing day…all because of what people will say @ the expence of the own happiness….may the peace of God be with you..
people are being sentimental about this issue, but what of Pastor Chris who is so high and mighty that he cannot compromise and seek resolution, telling his wife to take it or leave it, where is the wisdom, in a pastor keeping a way for a long time from his wife and children without her agreement? if anita was a bad women she would have kept quiet and done her own things on the side, she is complaining because she cares and wants her husband to give her and his family more attention but pastor chris wont come down from his pedistool.
Christ life style is the standard of every believer, just let’s ask our self, what will jesus do if he was in ur shoes?, where is love, contentment,perseverance,toloration,patience,endurance?,if christian believed to be matured of ur magnitude can not handle marital difference after soo long marriage,it means uar pastoring a dead church, am nt judging just observation, may God help u.
Since love bears no record of wrong, what is the place of tolerance/forgiveness in marriage? Will divorcees make it to heaven? Be patient to answer me please.
The worst form of abuse is emotional abuse. People know pastor Chris will never beat his wife. Most people are condemning her but nobody wants to know how long she has suffered emotionally. Even God asked men to love their wives and cherish them not to make them furniture’s in the house. People only wait for physical abuse or torture but I tell u emotional one is more devastating. Some u of might not understand cos u have never been there but trust me l have been there and understand. They abuse u and blackmail u cos nobody sees ur injury or pain. Sister just live ur life but most importantly hold on to God and keep ur soul and body for God. What will be will be.
I believe in divorce has a christian, apply wisdom of God
My sister, plss forgive your husband and make amend with him. Satan is at work but can’t prevail. It is never too late to go back. Don’t be ashamed..God hates divorce. God can heal and mend the broken heart. Your case is not exceptional. Remember you are a royal priesthood, a model to younger generation. You are the light of the world. God will bind you guys back in love in Jesus Name.
REMEBER, Iove bear all things and GOD HATES DIVORCE, ….make amends, go back to your husband is not too late, and you will find rest for your soul.
I personal will continue to pray for a reunion…..for those of you that is adding more fuel to the fire, it will surprise u all when the time comes. I pray every for my lovely pastor and his wife ( my lovely dad and mum).
Watch out, it has started already in the spirit.
You two are suppose to be example for others to copy. PST Anita warm up for settlement.
devil has found an opening in their lives.so he strike .an they ignorantly using thier pride to destroy themselves.I pray for God to humble .for he is not a respecter of any man.
I wana say (according to the bible ) that the only reason a woman will divorce his husband or husband will divorce his wife is in the case of unfaithfulness, ie. adultery. ma (anita) with due respect in case u av forgotten dat millions of women are looking up to you as their spiritual mother and as some of them are not very literate. they depend on u (following u keenly) I take it that u are beating round the bush and these women deserve to know why u divorced. please explain to Christian women and the world in plain and simple English the reason u divorced ur husband. don’t forget to show evidence in whatever you say. if u say u av been abused tell us the form of abuse. I KNOW DAT MANY PEOPLE WILL NOT LIKE THESE but pls am saying these because I know my pastor (CHRIS) U don’t know how much these have affected me and many others. I know that no man is perfect but I wnt u to prove to us with evidence that these man have wronged u and deserves what you are doing, so that I will know that we all deserve these from you. please you should do these or stop talking further on these issue.THANK YOU MA.
My take is if married couples live apart this is bound to happen. There is really no reason why you should be in the UK while your husband is here in Nigeria because you are supposed to be beside him. You both gave room for this separation to take place. Your ministry encourages spouses that are married and are in ministry to be apart,husband will be posted to Calabar and wife posted to Owerri,so why won’t this happen,married but living single.
I’m sorry to come back to dis but all religion books sets a high moral standards of behavior for leaders D Bible expects dat too Ppl should b fair to demselvs an abuse is an abuse in wateva form I also read of infidelity Haba! from a pastor dats an abomination Dis is a difficult situation & unless Chris is really ready to change apologise &never b a recidivist make reparation &Anita should hav a forgiving heart den its ok We all make mistakes but repeating a mistake becomes a blunder I won’t &I repeat I cant stand before aa pastor with Chris current lifestyle He sounds very plastic&fake!
it’s really a situation to b sorry abt bcos of d angle dis is coming frm. madam UK y can’t u stay wt yr husband; wat flimpsy excuse ar u giving. if dis is all u can gv in return to yr blissful times in d past then yr contributions both in writing and preaching is a waste. l don’t knw hw u started but i knw God d right judge is watching fear Him stop following after yr heart acknowledge His ways those wishing u divorced ar living shattered life praying for more passengers to board their bus. plz
don’t join them. Enough of yr seeking for Dollars come and stay wt yr husband here at least u can Serve God frm anywhere.l assume uve made yr Dollars nd u nw feel u can hv freedom
Both u nd Chris needs to b born again yr excuse, jerrycurls nd grammar cannot earn u Heaven thank God u knw d standard do d right thing.
my own contribution is dis.Bible said what God has join together let no one put asunder. my people who ever that has being d course of dis divorce must receive d punishment bcs of going contrary to d word of God.my own contribution is dat both should try and swallow their pride,ask for mercy of God who called them both in ministry nd as husband nd wife and come together as one to d shame of devil and to d glory of God
You have not defined neither have you explain the type of abuse you where given.
It’s hard to take but i thought a good wife in acknowledging of the short comings of her husband I mean husband joined in holy matrimony should go on her kneels and pray for her husband. This is the standard. I was privileged to know Anita’s mother Mrs Trudy Ebhodaghe as a banker in 1992 she was so kind, tolerant very proud of my tribe’s man Anita’s father then in NDIC Anita was young then. Anita must take to her biological genetics of tolerance and she know am saying the truth about her parents cos they wouldn’t let Anita quit this marriage and If I have my way I would like to beg Anita to go back to Chris in marriage we have precedent Chris can forget and Anita should forgive because Chris is human and God will hear all of these. No man or woman can be a judge in his or her own case am happy they both have opened up live can have a meaning again. Anita was well brought up while Chris was raised in a truly christian environment but I blame Chris he needed to Know that Anita was raised by a British mother and it’s zero tolerance out there but what can I say they are both from mine tribe and i know chris family the standard of christian life in the family is extremely high with him growing up with is parents with unshaken faith in God I can authoritatively say to those in doubt that Chris has a stronger foundation in Christianity and that is while the followers who know him will for as long as life permit fellowship with him. Chris must go back to Anita for God’s sake and the innocent children. Those blaming Anita who want this relationship to crack are mostly woman and are in majority without prejudice to their right to make comment but we are talking about Anita and Chris “Christ Ambassadors”. ANITA & CHRIS you are both wrong but Chris must save this situation. How did this happen God?. Great men of God in the Bible were tempted more than this but managed the situation and God heard their prayers so GOD ONLY U CAN SOLVE THIS PROBLEM. AMEN
Please read the Bible well and talk spiritally. Try not to lead people to he’ll. Quote scriptures to defend your claims. Do not depend on what u pass through. It could be a Test from God like in d case of Job.
All these statement are not true. Pastor Anita and Pastor chris are living happily with children. That message is not sent by Pastor Anita. It is from the kingdom of devil.
Think of these: if truely there was a divoice, why is it that Pastor Anita still bear her husband name, and wear her wedding ring.
As a christian, we shouldn’t involve in advertising or propagating untrue information or say evil things against any ordained men or women of God. Remember when king saul lost the anointing, King David still recognize that he was once anointed of God. God never made a mistake ordaining/anointing people. Ofcourse, men or women of God may loose the anointing just like king saul but should ever be honour and respected.
It is very dangerous to involve in saying evil things about a pastor either they are true or fake. Let judgment come from God.
you are a teacher of the word of God while do u allow dis face of challenges to steal ur joy.forgiveness is the key,why don’t u forgive and see what GOD will add to ur marriage.both of u are my pastors.pls let go the distraction
please for the sake of the kingdom assignment both parties should consider reunion. May God grant the grace in Jesus name. I have respect for both of you Sir & Ma.
I cant say much but all i know is that God knows His people by name, whatsoever happened He knows it all…divorce or no divorce, just focus on God who is the judge on the last day.
Well, it’s unfortunate dat both of u as man & woman of God cannot settle ur differences. Pls can further expatiate d kind of abuses u faced & how u made effort to correct d abuses. Though this is not supposed to be on a social media but u have made it to be so, so tell us d abuses thanks.
both of u should endeavour to see everything in the eye of God … cos I believe everything happen for a reason
Madam, from all you wrote and in all fairness, you didn’t mention how you were abused as to know whether you wrong or not. That way there can then be learning from your piece(that is if you actually wrote this). Different versions of stories were told and if you are speaking now you should be able clear every form doubt or the air. Divorce is biblical though, but on certain conditions only. However, when separated you should not remarry. Am sure you know all of these. As a matter of fact it is yet unknown to me what your husband did to you that led to the divorce.the question is, ‘ Can ordinary person/follower endure whatever you went through for the sake of marriage which the both of you vowed to be together, ‘for better, for worse’. What is this that is irreconcilable in your marriage?
Madam, from all you wrote and in all fairness, you didn’t mention how you were abused as to know whether you wrong or not. That way there can then be learning from your piece(that is if you actually wrote this). Different versions of stories were told and if you are speaking now you should be able clear every form doubt or the air. Divorce is biblical though, but on certain conditions only. However, when separated you should not remarry. Am sure you know all of these. As a matter of fact it is yet unknown to me what your husband did to you that led to the divorce.the question is, ‘ Can ordinary person/follower endure whatever you went through for the sake of marriage which the both of you vowed to be together, ‘for better, for worse’. What is this that is irreconcilable in your marriage?
Madam, from all you wrote and in all fairness, you didn’t mention how you were abused as to know whether you wrong or not. That way there can then be learning from your piece(that is if you actually wrote this). Different versions of stories were told and if you are speaking now you should be able clear every form doubt or the air. Divorce is biblical though, but on certain conditions only. However, when separated you should not remarry. Am sure you know all of these. As a matter of fact it is yet unknown to me what your husband did to you that led to the divorce.the question is, ‘ Can ordinary person/follower endure whatever you went through for the sake of marriage which the both of you vowed to be together, ‘for better, for worse’. What is this that is irreconcilable in your marriage?
PLS OUR WIFE WE ARE MISSING YOU
Take heart my sister Anita. So many women are abused, raped and dehumanised in Nigerian marriages but they look at the children and move on. God is watching.
The most unfortunate thing is that they make a joke of it and pple laugh. Its seems so impossible that a man rapes his wife. We cry to God who knows the heart of everyman and the sacrifices we make for our children. They need a home not a broken home even when it is life threatening God is able. Remember what martha said “even now I know you are God.” A God who raised a man from the grave not from coffin is able to resurrect any dead issue and give it life. If that God is the God you serve, trust and call him.You will get your marriage back. Dont forget the crowd who told the blind man to shut up when he was calling Jesus was the same crowd that told him to go He is calling you.No matter who is supporting you. Seek the face of God and He will lead you alright.
Is that what the bible teaches
On this issue, I see dirty clothes being washed in the public. Though, I’m not surprise that the church is gradually being relegated into a corporate business entity and at the end the ‘FAMILY’ suffers a lot on matters like this. DIVORCE is becoming normal thing in the society and the church that should serve as a rescue unit has become a place where its leadership getting it wrong from all angles. My simple question goes to the couple: let’s assume that it was one of the church members that approached the leaders in church on this kind of marital challenge(s) then what would be their advice. Well,may be the couple should seat back and reflect on the foundation of their love @ the initial stage.
On this issue, I see dirty clothes being washed in the public. Though, I’m not surprise that the church is gradually being relegated into a corporate business entity and at the end the ‘FAMILY’ suffers a lot on matters like this. DIVORCE is becoming normal thing in the society and the church that should serve as a rescue unit has become a place where its leadership getting it wrong from all angles. My simple question goes to the couple: let’s assume that it was one of the church members that approached the leaders in church on this kind of marital challenge(s) then what would be their advice. Well,may be the couple should seat back and reflect on the foundation of their love @ the initial stage.
There shud be a gud reflection 4rm leaders marriage is an entity of life.
Madam I thank God for your life and I pray God will continue to help u, bring his grace to your live. But to be honest, both of u have not tried at all. I believe that whatever is the issues u have with your husband both of you should have sorted these out yourself. Why should u allow this come to the knowledge of the public, to this point that unbeliever should now be the judge on your case, Pastor Mrs this is very bad for the body of christ. Before now, I see you both as a blessing to the body of Christ, what to you expect unbelievers to us now. That even our pastors couldn’t manage their own marriage. Pls ma fine something to do to this issue ooooooo. Love u ma.
Marriage the Bible says is Honourable in all and the bed undefiled……
whoever divorces his wife and marries again commits adultery (unless he does it because she has been guilty of fornication), and whoever marries her who has been divorced also commits adultery. (Mk. 10 adds that this rule also applies to the woman if she divorces her husband.)
Divorce laws in the Western world are so lax that almost anyone can dissolve a marriage and remarry at any time for any reason. With “no-fault” divorce, a husband or wife can claim “incompatibility”, “abuse” or simply put “irreconcilable differences” and get a divorce no matter how much their spouse objects. But let us not allow our lives to be governed by the “Liberal Laws of the West” that legalized Sodomy & lesbianism and labeled them “Gay”. Let our lives be ruled by the Word of God. And the only grounds for divorce (adultry) was not met in this case. So you can still explore the possibilities of reconciliation. for TWO ARE BETTER THAN ONE.
Hardluck ma, I disagree with ur excuses. If what u feel is right,u shouldn’t have married in the first place.since u married and even have children continue God has something to say if not u are sending wrong signal to other people who should learn from u. Shalom
Ma, we all look up to you as out leader, and i still recall so many messages of overcoming challenging no matter the situation, if Jesus Christ came for our sins and die. that shows the level of forgiveness from GOD, Jesus Christ thought forgiveness,
Ma, please we are Christian,Ma you still have more to offer, pls calm this situation, do not give satan this chance to distroy, except if you are not a christian.Remember John 10:10.
MARRIED.
‘THE TASTE IS IN THE EATING’ not THE SMELL (RUMOR)
1. I suggest that any body writing after this my right-up should indicate MARRIED/SINGLE because this is a learning forum. Let stop every act of the devil to attack this institution that separates us from animals dog, goats,etc
2 Still doubt the authenticity of this divorce. lets play along with this discuss. ok
3 MARRIAGE = I’LL STAY EVEN in sickness, in good health and till death do us apart.
4 DIVORCE = I DO NOT WANT TO STAY now that U’re in sick n in poor health.
5.In Yoruba language WEDDING = IGBEIYAWO
6. According to Fela anikulapo: IGBEIYAWO = To carry irreconcilable difference, keeping it regardless of any event = MARRIAGE.
7. When God was causing the Woman. He knows that the woman will face abuse but simply said that her love will make her desire her man again again till death…
8. I’m yet to read about a separated prominent woman/man that is a roll model today
9. to enjoy a successful marriage = mumu woman/man + wise woman/man
10. Divorce may occur when BOTH the man and woman are OBSTINATE, and after several verbal OR fiscal confrontation is now putting shame into the marriage
11. WOMAN return to your parent house and await ’till death do us apart’ if you will not respect your husbands decision, abstain from adultery to inherit your portion of the marriage. period
i pray God Almighty intervene in your matter and give you back your joy and home. It shall be well Pst & Pst mrs. Chris. Amen.
If both are willing they should seek the consent of him whom they represent,if he permits so be it.but forget not what you preach b/c your decision will lead many astray i.e. they will follow suit and quote you as example.watch, the game master is at it again to destabilize the flocks.Father save souls of believers who have followed pastor chris and anita teachings from the hands of game master in Jesus name amen.
Anita please go back to your husband and make an amend. Remember how u started with him, where u forced into him – No i guess. Go back and let the devil be put to shame.
my sister pls forgive and forget whatever that happened
Many African men & women in marriages are on their way to hell. God is love, peace & justice. Why are you doing things without love, peace & justice? Many of you don’t know you are in hell from earth, yet you are quoting God. Wickedness have not allow you to do what is right. We are equal before God, we must love, be in peace & just to each other. When all these are lacked in any relationship the devil is in charge. Why must anyone die & go to hell because of religion, children or what people will say, just like Anita invited all these by her subject ‘I was Abused’ she is not firm to her decision or she compering b/4 & now, it can never be the same.
KEEP PRAYING N PLS BCOS OF UR CHILDREN, MAKEUP WITH UR HUSBAND PLS. NOTE NO BREAKUP NO MAKEUP SO ITS TIME TO MAKE UP AND PUT D DEVIL TO SHAME PLS MAKEUP
“….till death do us part” this the covenant. but the bible specified vividly the one and only reason for divorce… remember ? and I don’t think she’s ignorant of this… so she knows exactly what she doing.
Abused!!! Phony claims to justify rebellion and exalting yourself above the laid down principles of Most High who placed a man above your head. Madam Preacher as your earthen vessel still posses breath in in please repent for O woman you are inexcusable. Today is a day of salvation. You are risking heading down to heads to preach your gospel of abuse as one of your principles as opposed to the sacred injection what God has put together let no woman put asunder.
You are the one that was in the relationship, so you know better than us but if the relationship is really abusive, nobody deserves an abusive relationship but ensure that you will not remarry. What will it profit a man to gain the whole world and loss his own soul.
Woman of God,needless to share your frustration and marital disappointment publicly .you leave on oath to show the light so that others might follow (Christlike) my warning to women-hood is that, stop getting anxious to get married to men of God with sole intention to turn around and kill their ministries with frivolous statements like “abuse,either sexually or physically “. Remember if you succeed in killing His Ministry out of Falsehood and scandal , you will be held accountable to God and be punished accordingly . Anita , go back and reconcile your marital differences and sin no more . Stop deceiving yourself “you are Traumatize “.you need that man as much as he needs you!
CHILDREN OF GOD {ESP D ORDAINED} SHOULD NEVER HIDE UNDER D GARMENT TO ABUSE DEIR PARTNERS. IT IS UNGODLY ,EVIL, D TWO SHOULD BE ONE IN ALL THINGS
Make paece With your husband, the bible dose not tell us so madam.
Not going to judge what happened between you and your husband. However, as a Christian all I can see here is a beautiful crafted article which talks 100% on how one can be happy, about self and self and self. There is no single reference to Jesus Christ, God the father, the Holy Spirit or the word of God. It is therefore worrying that Mrs Oyahkilome is supposedly advising other Christian women who are going through the same ordeal. You have to go back to God my dear sister. It is only in the word of God that we can find answers to our numerous questions. I warn other Christians, men and women not to follow advice given here, it will not lead anyone to the kingdom of God. It is from the enemy who the bible tells us has come to kill, destroy and to steal. Only Jesus can heal our wounds and bring us to the place where he wants us to be in God. God bless you all.
Madam you never told us anything I believe forgiveness would put an end to all this.
madam I respect ur view indeed. u r the person who was receiving d pains and not them, u know what u went through.
I don’t know the extent of the abuse you went through in the marriage, but I’m sure it wasn’t the type that would terminate you. The bible says you haven’t resisted unto blood striving against sin; so you throwing in the towel so soon is wrong!
Your husband isnt perfect, but God in His infinite mercy wont let him so miss it that he would turn you into a punching bag.
So I believe you made a mistake walking out of the marriage…
It is said that those who know not and know not that they know not are “finished”…
Pls do not divorce because the Bible said we should not. As a teacher you are suppose to show tolerance. The Bible says we should forgive 70*7 in a day. Forgive your husband and return to him. Seek the kingdom of heaven first and all other things shall be added unto you. Patience madam.
Why on earth will a virtuous woman choose to act this way? Without Christ in your life, you will be definitely blind to the truth about marriage which is sacrosanct.
Be careful not to attract the wrath of the Lord upon yourself by trying to make people to follow your footsteps.
You have been a wife to this man for GOD knows how long, you now suddenly woke up from your deep slumber to realise yourself, as well as also educate others.
Be very careful. Just in case you have forgotten, there is GOD of ooh.
Pastor Anita it is not easy,but you need to consider the millions of lives looking up to you for direction.Think of the Ministry you have shared for years with the world.Think well and go back for the sake of the kingdom of God.WORTHY IS THE LAMB!
U deserve to b a woman under an umbrella pls reconcile with ur partner
First of all , i dont believe in this write up but nevertheless if any woman should intentionally allow the devil to use her to break her precious family and man of God of such magnitude ….that will be too dangerous , so please ma for the sake of your children go and make peace with your husband.
my mumy my mentor,i alway rember ur book,title dont park ur bag yet,but all of a suden u are eating back ur words,blw loves u but ur husband love u d most,pls 4 d sake of unbelivers and baby in christ and d sake of body of christ and heaven at large think twise,we miss u ma
You are a shepherd and if divoice is d only solution then u ar leading the whole world against the will of God and if anything/anyone moves against the will of God mind u the wrath of God is involved. If something like this could happen in the life of great and powerful men of God like this then we the younger ones are not encouraged to believe any man of God in the whole world. Pls ma, my advise for you is to forgive and go back and make seltlement for the sake of our LORD JESUS CHRIST and the gospel. A big thank you ma as u make up your mind to honour my word and to put the stealer,killer and destroyer (satan) to shame.
Pst Anita, I would have really been happy if the two of you were able to reconcile. There is nothing impossible for God to do, the two of you have impacted millions of lives and this divorce is heartbroken for some of us. You are doing exactly what you have preached against. I am not judging you, but you should have at least hold on. You are both human and subject to error, couldn’t you have forgiven his errors knowing that you are not perfect yourself. Your action could affect the salvation of some your believers. This is why the bible says look unto Jesus the author and finisher of your faith. Can you not see the enemy at work?? The scripture cannot be broken. I still believe there will be a change for the best. This is one of your brethren at Fed School of Arts and Science, Ondo (FSASON) (1984-1986)
God that Knows about your marriage is not sleep is working already.He will surly reconcile and give you everlasting joy. I won’t announce to you … you shall have testimonies in jesus name.
All things works for goof of those that love God
I lack words,but i know for sure that God with his greatness in wisdom warn
ed
us not to judge.Nomatter who is right or wrong amongst them,i see it as the work of satan.pls my fellow commentators let us help them in prayer rather than siding one party or the other, it will do more evil than good. the devil can always prevail shortly but God is always the winner for his glory..Amen
marriage is a covenant, pls keep it sacred, don’t stain it with human feelings, circumstances or civilized theories. It is a mystery, deeply spiritual, did you know that the church cannot divorce Christ, what ever may be her reasons. yes, that was God’s design for marriage.
Now, if your hand touches what you hate, would you cut it off? Dear, pls re unit with your husband. this is the Will of God for YOU. Remain blessed.
mmm something not just happened, it does for us to learn from and all we need to do is to pray unto him for forgiveness of our sins and to direct our ways.
My candid advice to you Pst Mrs Anita is to talk no more of this issue publicly, but to kneel down in prayers to God for direction. This challenging moment might be for a reason, may be, for you and your husband to rediscover yourselves. Some times, we need a break to reflect on our lives and it may come in so many ways. Satan will always fight but never wins. The both of you should abstain from sextually related activities as long as you are apart to shame the devil and in order not to incur the wrath of God, which is destruction in eternity. May the Lord strengthen both of you in Jesus Name. Amen
Beautiful place awaits us in heaven, never lose sight of it. My candid advice to you Pst Mrs Anita is to talk no more of this issue publicly, but to kneel down in prayers to God for direction. This challenging moment might be for a reason, may be, for you and your husband to rediscover yourselves. Some times, we need a break to reflect on our lives and it may come in so many ways. Satan will always fight but never wins. The both of you should abstain from sextually related activities as long as you are apart to shame the devil and in order not to incur the wrath of God, which is destruction in eternity. May the Lord strengthen both of you in Jesus Name. Amen
Thanks for this post.
Please how can I get your email address or contact? It is better to let go of a marriage before it kills you. That is not God’s purpose for us all. If you are with a man’s that doesn’t want to change from his bad ways or abuse you/insult you at any slightest opportunity , it is better you leave to avoid more complications.
Anita, I need to ask you if you are a psychologist/sociologist or pastor. I have read your blog, and without being in anyway judgemental, I have not seen in this write up, any deference to God. As a married man myself, I know what pains couples may go through in marriage but did God not tell us to endure (suffering) to the end? Did you marry Chris by sight or by faith? Did you choose Chris for yourself or did you allow God to lead you in making your decision for him? If you did by faith, Anita, you wouldn’t be doing this right now. Or are you saying here that God failed or misled you? You even had the guts to subtly encourage spouses to take their fate in their hands as against committing it to God and trusting Him for a solution. Let me quickly add before I am misconstrued, that I am not a member of Chris’s church and don’t particularly fancy his ministry but he is a servant of God and I recognise that.
Egana, Anita am sure you are not in any way enjoying the comments, why not just be silent over this matter, do you really take a course to pray for husband and the spirit of reconcilliation? YOU both have made a negatv history, take your and study about marriage deeply,Please dont cause others to stumble , we are all praying for you and to focus on heaven. kindly survey Col 3 pls ,remain focused and go down on uR KNEES GOD WILL GV U HIS WORDs thank [email protected]
people are not reasons some times, what’s the woman was trying to say about an abused is unknown and undisclosed, there is no prove, what l only notice in these matter is just that she might been tied of her marriage , because l know she understand what Bible says about her act lst cor 7 , lf she’s from Nigeria here, she will surely maintain peace, and bear it, what are the things, similar complaints has raised against many Nigeria pastors, due to their catering for the members of the public. if you’re devoted to your ministry you will not think of marriage, achievement, or whatever, after given birth to a representative, nothing like escorting each other again, l pray God control.
I am very disappointed in Anita. For years, you were my role model and a big inspiration, but your divorce has been like a bitter pill that I cannot swallow. I am a woman just like you, but what now separated you and I is the fact that, I have the grace of God to remain married to not-a-perfect man and I will remain committed to my marriage till death do us apart. It is very silly for you, a failure in the first place to now put out this kind of irresponsible statement out, trying to recruit and prey on other great and proud married women to join your train of dissident and divorced women. By the grace of God, you shall be put to shame in this regard because, the Lord will look upon those of us that are married and remain committed to our marriages, and gives us the strength, skills, wisdom, knowledge and understanding of what marriage is all about and walk us through the marital odds in a very triumph way in Jesus name, amen. I also pray for those that are still aiming at getting married, the Lord will answer your prayers and help you uphold your desired union in Jesus name, amen. As much as I used to love Miss Anita …., I do not believe that she was abused as she claim, she just wanted to bring her former husband down by all means, but she has failed. The fact that her former husband did everything he could, made several appeals to stop the divorce and pleaded with some religious leaders worldwide to intervene, is a big testimony to prove that Anita has skeleton in her cupboard. She is simply a very greedy woman, trying to steal the church of God from her husband, the church her husband founded before marrying her, but later made her a co-partner in the affairs of the church. She filed her divorce in the UK because the country was so notorious in given more to the woman than the man. She (Miss Anita) is not a living testimony of God. I once heard the story of one of the most famous couple preachers in America history, Pastor Joe Olsten narrating the marital crisis they went through at their initial stage of marriage. But with God on their side, both the renowned pastor and his graceful pastor wife triumphed over all odds, and they are now celebrating one another. If Anita was truly a christian as she claimed, God has given everyone the power to triumph over our obstacles. It was not easy for my husband and I when we got married, it was always problems every single day. Every time we fought, I would go and report my husband to my mother, and each time I did that, the first question my mother always asked me is that, “Have you prayed over it?”. My response is that, “Mother I have prayed and pray for him but he never changed”. My mother’s next response is that, “It means you have not prayed enough because there is nothing God cannot changed”. That time, I was already communicating with my former boy friend (but no sexual involvement) and I was determined to leave my husband for him. I could not remember the day I was at my parents’ house and he came there to see me. Immediately he stepped in, my dad was not home but he met my mother at the door, my mother asked him, “Who are you, from where did you come from and what is your presence in my house?”. He told my mother that he was a friend and came to see me. Then, my mother called me out and asked me, “What is this man looking for in you? So this is why you are always having trouble with your husband because you have been unfaithful to him?”. At this point, my father came in and without wasting time, my mother reported me to my father. My father went inside and came out with a cutlass in his hand, and my friend fled for his safety. That day, I cannot be putting all the words my parents said to me. They both promised to disown me if I failed to make peace in my matrimonial home. That encounter was the dawn of a new life in my marriage because my plan to destroy my husband and marry my former boy friend failed. I started real prayers for my husband. I started putting all his going out and coming in in the hands of God. Asking God day and night to bless his ways and make him the kind of husband I so desire. He was not going to church and did not even know how to do a simple prayer. Little by little, I introduced all that into our marriage. Prayers could be delayed sometimes, but what answers prayer is our consistency in saying the prayer with clean heart. But to God the glory that my parents intervened. My mom taught me lots of lessons if I want to make my husband loved me. I mastered those lessons and do as advised. Today, even though things are still not perfect, as perfect marriage is found nowhere, but looking back from where I started with my marriage, I give all adoration to God, the Alpha & Omega, the Lily of the Valley, the Everlasting God, the King of Kings, and the only King that can never be dethroned and He reigns forever. I will always praise His Holy name. In every marital problems, there is need to be closer to God, stop destroying your spouse to family and friends, and continue to pray for your spouse in all situations. If you do all these and more in accordance to God’s wishes, believe me, you will succeed. Be aware of people like Anita, who has failed in her obligations and to her, it’s like as if every other woman should be coming out, claiming abuses and getting divorce, but her evil wishes with not happen in your home, not in my home and in no persons homes in Jesus name, amen. I hope she can retrace her steps, ask for forgiveness from God, her spouse and all of us that greatly admired her and the Lord will forgive and bless her soul.
Anita, your decision to divorce Chris has a far reaching implications both spiritually and physically and this you know very well. What have you not taught the millions of women who look up to you and your husband as ideal couples through your going to Court and divorcing your husband in London? It is only pride that can make one fall through this way and it is quite unfortunate. If only you had remembered Jesus the Christ whom you preached in your crisis, your marriage would have been secured but you chose to put yourself away against all the Biblical injunctions. Sad. May the Lord have mercy.
mama Chris go back to your husband,don’t mind the people.
Your message might look good with your choice and combinations of words but that does not rule the fact that Christianity does not endorse divorce. You can not recreat your life on falsehood and vain philosophy.
ANITA, go back to your husband. As a Christian, you know too well that two wrongs does not make either of YOU right before GOD and man. YOU should not discuss your matrimonial errors outside. What do you want others to learn from your manner? I’m quite sure your HUSBAND has begged you. YOU should forget and forgive and live as one. We want to learn FORGIVENESS from you as a preacher of the GOSPEL of JESUS CHRIST. I want to extend my appeal to you as well like your husband and others have done. PLEASE SORRY, IT WILL NOT REPEAT AGAIN. If you forgive others, our heavenly Father will also forgive your sins on Him. Return to your husband and so be one flesh. NIGERIA LOVES YOU!
Please mummy anita forgive, i beg you in the name of God forgive and pray for God to change ur husband for good. Thank you the most beautiful mum
no man knows except the husband and the wife with God Involved, none should be commenting but we all have our views, what is shocking is that we are picking this up from the end and not the beginning, we know not the covenant that was made between the two of them to God, and we cannot be speaking of abuse if we ourselves were never there to see it, let God judge man, for in the same manner we judge shall we be judge, judging and criticizing will help no man but instead will unleash the wrath of God on Man, peace be unto you all, let the love of God fill you up and not the love of man. l love you. #the_way_of_the_Lord
Honestly I saw all the comments here and laughed, even if Anita failed to expatiate on the reasons for their divorce you people should know that she caused it I know somebody is saying why, yeah I will tell you and it is simple; Anita left her husband here in Nigeria went to UK and stayed there leaving her husband alone in Nigeria, She was so engrossed as to wealth, power, fame and other things she is deriving heading the UK branch of the Church knowing well that if she were to be in Nigeria all of these may not be well accrued to her and she will be subjected to submission to her husband. Let me tell you young ladies and gentlemen here if you are married and you are opportune to stay close to him/her please do. As much as I want to belief distance among other things caused their separation
Woman forget your excuses, money is the problem between you & your husband. You & your husband are fighting because of the tith people paid in the name God to the ministry.
and Anita and chris shall be one until death do you path, please go back to him for Gods sake.
no point to blame u o ur ex husband bcoz there is no true love in ur relationship n God is faithfully to each creature if I my advise u both quite gospel work and be a member.
U seek GOD plain for ur life and ur children and that should the best path for u to follow, may GOD be with u and ur family Amen.