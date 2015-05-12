A 14-year-old girl, Jibola (pseudonym), has said she willingly had sex in a hotel on Omotolu Street, Amukoko, Lagos State, with one Abib Muftau, who had been dating her since 2014.



The girl made the confession after the police arrested 19-year-old Muftau, for unlawfully having a carnal knowledge of her.



The suspect was also accused of conniving with one other person at large, around 7pm on May 2, to detain the girl at his residence on Adejinyan Street, where he reportedly had another round of sex with her.



PUNCH Metro gathered that the minor returned home late on the fateful day and was quizzed by her mother. It was learnt that she eventually divulged her whereabouts to the mother, who reported the incident at the Amukoko Police Station, leading to Muftau’s arrest.



The police said Muftau made love with Jibola sometime in October and December, 2014, without her parents’ consent. It was also said he lured her into the relationship with a marriage promise.



In her statement, Jibola said she and the suspect had been dating each other for eight months. She also stated that Muftau did not have sex with her under duress.



She said, “I know Abib (Muftau). He lives on Adejinyan Street, Amukoko. He started dating me last year September and since our relationship started, he had made love with me twice. The first time was in a hotel on Omotolu Street, Amukoko. It was one hour he booked for and he paid N500. He only did it once.



“In October, 2014, he had sex with me again in his room when his mother, brothers and sisters were not around. On May 2, I was in the house when he came around evening and asked me to follow him to his house.”



Muftau was arraigned in an Apapa Magistrate’s Court on three counts bordering on unlawful sexual intercourse and abduction, which according to the police, are punishable under sections 409, 267 and 258 (2) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State of Nigeria, 2011.



The charges read in part, “That you, Abib Muftau, and one other at large on May 2, 2015, at about 7pm on Adejinyan Street, Amukoko, in the Apapa Magisterial District, did conspire to commit felony to wit; abduction.



“That you, and one other person at large, on the same date, time and place, in the aforementioned magisterial district, did abduct a 14-year-old girl from lawful protection of her parents without their consent and detained her with intent to have sexual intercourse with her.



“That you, sometime in October and December, 2014 at a hotel and at your residence on Adenjiyan Street did have sexual intercourse with Jibola with fraudulent representation that you want to marry her.”



The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.



He was admitted to bail by the presiding magistrate, Mr. P.A. Adekomaya, in the sum of N10,000 with one surety in like sum. The case was adjourned till May 28, 2015 .