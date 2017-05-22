Prominent Nigerians reportedly begged Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Umar to call off the investigation of Emir of Kano, Muhammad Sanusi II.

The Kano State House of Assembly on Monday, May 22 suspended the probe of the Emir in the interest of peace in Kano State.

Kano State House Speaker Kabiru Alhassan Rurum told the House on Monday that Mr. Ganduje had written a letter to the House seeking the suspension of the probe of the emir.

He said the governor’s letter listed prominent Nigerians lobbying on behalf of the emir, including Acting President Yemi Osinbajo, former heads of state Ibrahim Babangida and Abdulsalami Abubakar, Sultan Sa’ad Abubakar, Aliko Dangote, Aminu Dantata, and others.

Mr. Ganduje’s letter also recalled the peace meeting held by Sanusi in Kaduna State, where the emir admitted all his mistakes and apologized to the Kano State government.

He said Mr. Ganduje pleaded with lawmakers to suspend the investigation and recognized their rights to do so as an arm of government.

The Kano State House of Assembly therefore approved the governor’s plea unanimously.